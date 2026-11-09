Nine arrested in South Africa over alleged plans to join Russia-Ukraine war

Nine people aged 20 to 26 were arrested at OR Tambo International Airport and a Bruma hotel on suspicion of planning to travel abroad to take part in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. They face charges under the Regulation of Foreign Military Assistance Act 15 of 1998.

Nine people aged between 20 and 26 have been arrested at OR Tambo International Airport and a hotel in Bruma over alleged plans to travel abroad for military involvement in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The arrests were made on November 8 following an integrated multidisciplinary investigation involving local and international law enforcement agencies. Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said investigators moved in after identifying the suspects alleged plans to travel abroad. Acting on intelligence gathered during the investigation, the multidisciplinary team operationalised an intervention that resulted in the arrest of the nine suspects, aged between 20 and 26, last night.

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Suspects Face Charges Under Foreign Military Act

The suspects were allegedly preparing to board flights out of the country when they were apprehended. The nine are expected to face charges relating to the contravention of the Regulation of Foreign Military Assistance Act 15 of 1998, which regulates South Africans involvement in foreign military activities and assistance.

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The operation involved Interpol, the Hawks Crimes Against the State and Serious Organised Crime Investigation unit based in Germiston, international law enforcement agencies, SAPS Crime Intelligence, the Modus Operandi Centre, the Gauteng Provincial Tracking Team and various security companies. Acting on intelligence gathered during the investigation, the multidisciplinary team launched an operation that resulted in the arrests. The nine are expected to appear before the Kempton Park Magistrates Court soon.

The acting Gauteng provincial head of the Hawks, Brigadier Paulina Sekgobela, commended the multidisciplinary team for its coordinated efforts and the successful operation. The Hawks reiterated their commitment to working with local and international law enforcement agencies to combat crime and ensure compliance with South African law. The arrests come amid ongoing concerns about the recruitment of South Africans to participate in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Government Repatriates South Africans From Russia Ukraine Conflict

Earlier this year, President Cyril Ramaphosa and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed efforts to repatriate 17 South Africans who were reportedly recruited to fight alongside Russian forces. The men, mainly from KwaZulu-Natal and one from the Eastern Cape, had reportedly been lured by promises of lucrative employment before finding themselves caught up in the conflict in the Donbas region. The South African government subsequently engaged Russian authorities to facilitate their return.

The Hawks said they remained committed to working with local and international law enforcement agencies to combat crime and ensure compliance with South African law. The suspects, aged between 20 and 26, were arrested on November 8 following an integrated multidisciplinary investigation involving local and international law enforcement agencies.

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According to Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale, the operation involved Interpol, the Hawks Crimes Against the State and Serious Organised Crime Investigation unit based in Germiston, international law enforcement agencies, SAPS Crime Intelligence, the Modus Operandi Centre, the Gauteng Provincial Tracking Team and various security companies. Acting on intelligence gathered during the investigation, the multidisciplinary team launched an operation that resulted in the arrests. The suspects were allegedly preparing to board flights out of the country when they were apprehended.

Kempton Park Court To Hear Cases Soon

They are expected to appear before the Kempton Park Magistrates Court soon and face charges relating to the alleged contravention of the Regulation of Foreign Military Assistance Act 15 of 1998. Acting Gauteng Provincial Head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, Brigadier Paulina Sekgobela, commended the multidisciplinary team for its coordinated efforts and the successful operation.

The Hawks reiterated their commitment to working with local and international law enforcement agencies to combat crime and ensure compliance with South African law.