69-Year-Old Man Shot Dead During Violent Robbery at Hammanskraal Smallholding

A 69-year-old man was shot and killed in front of his wife during a house robbery at a smallholding near Hammanskraal. Three suspects tied up the victim's brother, forced him to guide them to the victim's room, and then opened fire. The attackers fled with stolen goods in a silver Volkswagen Passat. Police have opened murder and robbery cases and are appealing for public information.

Police are investigating a murder and house robbery following the fatal shooting of a 69-year-old man at a smallholding near Hammanskraal . The incident occurred on the night of June 1, around 22:00, on Seren Street in Kromdraai, approximately 40 kilometers north of Pretoria.

According to police spokesperson Captain Johan van Dyk, officers responded to a report of a house robbery and murder. Upon arrival, they found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds to his head; he was declared dead at the scene by emergency medical services. The attackers, three unknown male suspects, entered the main house where the victim's brother was sleeping.

The brother was bound and forced to accompany the intruders to an outside room where the victim and his wife were staying. The victim opened the door and was immediately shot. The suspects then loaded stolen household and garden items into a silver Volkswagen Passat, believed to be a 2005 model, which had been parked outside. One suspect drove away in the vehicle while the other two fled on foot.

Crime scene personnel collected evidence, and cases of house robbery and murder have been opened. No arrests have been made, and investigations continue. Police have appealed to the public for information that could lead to the capture of the suspects. The tragedy has left the victim's wife widowed and the community in shock.

Such violent crimes on smallholdings, which are often isolated, raise concerns about residential security and the need for vigilance. Authorities are urging residents to report suspicious activity and to cooperate with the ongoing investigation. The use of a relatively common vehicle like a silver Volkswagen Passat may provide a clue, and detectives are likely tracing its movements and ownership. The fact that the brother was tied up and forced to lead the attackers indicates a degree of premeditation and brutality.

This incident underscores the persistent challenge of violent crime in South Africa, particularly in semi-rural areas outside major cities. It also highlights the importance of community-police partnerships in solving such crimes. The victim, a 69-year-old man, was simply at home with his family when the attack occurred, making the loss even more poignant. As the investigation proceeds, forensic analysis of the crime scene and potential ballistic evidence will be crucial.

Police are expected to canvass the area for additional witnesses or surveillance footage that might capture the suspects or the vehicle. The community's assistance remains vital in bringing the perpetrators to justice and preventing future incidents





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Murder Robbery Hammanskraal Smallholding Shooting Volkswagen Passat Investigation Suspects House Robbery

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