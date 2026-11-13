Man, 46, arrested in Kensington over threats against Premier Alan Winde

Western Cape police arrested a 46-year-old man in Kensington, Cape Town, over threatening text messages sent to a complainant, including threats against Premier Alan Winde. He faces intimidation and Cybercrimes Act charges.

Western Cape police have arrested a 46-year-old man over alleged threats against Western Cape Premier Alan Winde, following an investigation into a series of intimidating text messages.

Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut said the investigation followed intimidating text messages that a complainant received on 17 October. According to the South African Police Service, the messages allegedly contained threats directed at the premier, as well as a direct threat to shoot the complainant. Detectives from the Provincial Murder and Robbery Unit worked closely with Crime Intelligence to pursue several investigative leads to identify and trace the suspect, police said.

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Suspect Arrested at Kensington Premises

Police said they also seized a cellphone they believe the suspect used to send the messages. Detectives followed several leads before securing a warrant for the suspect's arrest, Traut said. The man was arrested at approximately 03:30am on Friday, 13 November 2026, at a premises in Kensington, Cape Town, according to police. The suspect faces charges of intimidation and contravening the Cybercrimes Act.

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He is expected to appear in court, police said, without providing further details on the court date or venue. Traut said Western Cape police take threats and intimidation seriously, particularly where they are intended to undermine the safety of individuals or public representatives. Such conduct will be investigated and dealt with through the appropriate legal processes, Traut said.

Western Cape police members said they take threats and intimidation seriously, particularly where they are intended to undermine the safety of individuals or public representatives. The arrest followed an investigation that began after the complainant received the messages on 17 October, police said. Police have not released the name of the suspect, in line with standard practice before a court appearance. No further information about the complainant or the exact content of the messages has been provided by authorities.

Man Faces Charges Under Cybercrimes Act

The case remains under investigation, and police said the suspect will be processed through the appropriate legal processes. The arrest was made by the Provincial Murder and Robbery Unit with support from Crime Intelligence, highlighting a coordinated effort to trace the suspect. Police said the seized cellphone forms part of the ongoing investigation into the messages. The 46-year-old man is the only suspect arrested in connection with the threats, according to police.

Western Cape police reiterated that threats and intimidation against individuals or public representatives will be investigated and dealt with through the appropriate legal processes. Authorities have urged the public to report any threatening messages or intimidation to the police. As the case moves to court, police said they will continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the messages and the alleged threats against Premier Alan Winde. The suspect remains in custody pending his court appearance, police said.

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Police Urge Public to Report Threats

No additional arrests have been reported in connection with the case. Police have not indicated whether the suspect has legal representation or whether he has made any statements regarding the allegations. The investigation is ongoing, and further details may emerge once the suspect appears in court. Western Cape police said they take all threats and intimidation seriously, particularly those intended to undermine the safety of individuals or public representatives.

Such conduct will be investigated and dealt with through the appropriate legal processes, Traut said.