31-year-old man arrested after body found in shallow grave in Violetbank Trust, linked to murder charge

A 31-year-old man was arrested on charges of murder and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, after a body was discovered in a shallow grave in Violetbank Trust on May 10, allegedly linked to the missing person Solomon Grans Madonsela.

A 31-year-old man is expected to appear in the Bushbuckridge Magistrate’s Court today (May 11) on charges of murder and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammuni tion.

He was arrested yesterday (May 10) after a body was discovered in a shallow grave in Violetbank Trust, which belonged to Solomon Grans Madonsela (54), who had been reported missing earlier this month. Police also confirmed the suspect was found in possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition at the time of his arrest. The firearm was later found to belong to Madonsela.

Further investigation revealed that Madonsela, who was missing since April 30, had left his home in his blue Volvo on April 30 and his whereabouts were unknown





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Bushbuckridge Magistrate’S Court Murder Charge Possession Of An Unlicensed Firearm And Ammuni Violetbank Trust Solomon Grans Madonsela

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