A fuel truck overturned and burst into flames on Cairo's Ring Road in the Al-Warraq area of Giza, killing at least 31 people and injuring 15. The health ministry raised its emergency alert level, and the prime minister ordered an investigation.

A fuel truck overturned and caught fire on Cairo's Ring Road in the densely populated Al-Warraq neighbourhood of Giza Governorate, killing at least 31 people and wounding 15 others, the health ministry said on Wednesday.

The fire broke out above a tunnel in Giza's Al-Warraq district, the public prosecution said. At least four of the injured were in critical condition. The health ministry said 39 ambulances were sent to the scene. State media reported that the truck was loaded with fuel when it overturned on the crowded highway and burst into flames, engulfing nearby vehicles.

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The Ring Road links different parts of the capital and connects key highways across Greater Cairo, linking the governorates of Cairo, Giza and Qalyubia. AFP footage showed a huge fireball and thick black smoke rising above the neighbourhood as motorists sounded their horns and scrambled to get away. Surrounding buildings appeared to escape the flames.

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"The scene was terrifying," Abdel Rahman Khalil told AFP, saying he arrived shortly after the crash and saw the overturned fuel truck engulfed in flames. Ali Youssef, who was at the scene, said: "The cars were charred, with people inside them. They did not have time to get out. The fire burnt the vehicles and the people inside.

" Videos circulating on social media showed thick plumes of smoke billowing from the scene. Reuters verified the location from the buildings and road layout, which matched archive and satellite imagery of the area. The date was confirmed through the original file's metadata, local media reports and a statement from the health ministry. Preliminary estimates found that 27 vehicles, including cars and motorcycles, had been charred, the public prosecution said, adding that casualty figures and damage were still being assessed.

DNA Tests Used To Identify Burned Victims

The prosecution ordered DNA samples to be taken from the bodies of victims who had not yet been identified to establish their identities. The public prosecutor said an investigation had been opened and DNA tests were being carried out to identify badly burned victims. The health ministry said it had raised its emergency alert level and Health Minister Khaled Abdel Ghaffar had travelled to the scene and nearby hospitals.

The health minister's spokesman told state-linked Al-Qahera News that "the Ring Road has been reopened, and the remnants of the accident have been cleared.

PM Orders Probe Into Transport Safety

" Footage carried by Al-Qahera News showed the charred truck's wreckage being removed, while traffic partially resumed around it. A spokesperson for the Egyptian Cabinet told local media that Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly had ordered an investigation into the causes of the accident. He said the government was awaiting a full clarification before determining "future measures regarding the transport of petroleum products and ensuring safety and security during such transport operations".

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Reuters footage from the scene in Giza showed firefighting vehicles, charred cars and minibuses, burnt motorcycles and debris scattered across the major ring road, while people and security personnel inspected the aftermath and a bulldozer moved damaged vehicles. AFP images showed a grisly aftermath with cars burned out, as firefighters doused the truck's wreckage. Egypt, with its informal residential areas and often dilapidated infrastructure, has suffered several deadly fires in recent years.

Poor Infrastructure And Enforcement Kill Drivers

Fire escapes, smoke detectors and alarms are rare, and in many areas, warrens of narrow roads make it hard for fire engines to reach disaster sites. Car crashes are also common, and often blamed on reckless driving, poor maintenance and uneven law enforcement, with traffic laws widely flouted. Road accidents are common in Egypt due to factors including speeding, weak enforcement of traffic regulations and poor road conditions.

The number of people killed in road accidents rose 10.8% to 5,829 in 2025 from 5,260 a year earlier, according to the state statistics agency CAPMAS. Last year, nearly 6,000 people died in road accidents across the country, according to Egypt's state statistics agency. The year before, more than 5,200 road deaths were recorded across the country, according to authorities.

Road Death Stats Rise Despite New Highways

In August, at least 18 people, many of them teenagers, were killed in northern Egypt when two pick-up trucks carrying agricultural day-labourers crashed. Egypt has expanded its road network in recent years, building highways and bridges under a broader infrastructure programme aimed at easing congestion and accommodating rapid population growth and urban expansion. The projects have improved traffic flow in some areas but concerns over road safety persist.