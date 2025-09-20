2Africa Submarine Cable Set to Launch in Key Locations by 2025, Revolutionizing African Connectivity

The 2Africa submarine cable, a 45,000km project led by a consortium including Meta and Vodafone, aims to revolutionize connectivity in Africa. With service launch planned for September 2025 in locations like London, Ghana, Nigeria, and South Africa, the cable will offer increased bandwidth, cost-effectiveness, and physical diversity. The project's open architecture allows for varied readiness among consortium members, aiming for full West Coast activation by year-end.

The 2Africa submarine cable , a colossal undertaking in the realm of global telecommunications infrastructure, is poised to become operational in key locations, including London, Ghana, Nigeria, and South Africa, with a target service launch in September 2025.

This ambitious project is a collaborative effort spearheaded by a consortium of industry giants, encompassing China Mobile International, Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook), MTN GlobalConnect, Orange, Center3, Telecom Egypt, Vodafone, and WIOCC. Spanning an impressive 45,000 kilometers, the 2Africa cable will establish itself as one of the most extensive subsea cable systems globally, linking Europe, via an eastward route through Egypt, with Asia, facilitated by a connection through Saudi Arabia, and crucially, with Africa. While initially holding the title of the longest submarine cable, the 2Africa project's reign was superseded earlier this year by Meta Platforms' Project Waterworth, a staggering 50,000-kilometer cable slated to connect the U.S., India, Brazil, South Africa, and Oceania. Roderick Beck, an expert in sourcing submarine and terrestrial transmission network capacity, has indicated that the complete activation of 2Africa's West coast network is anticipated by the close of the current year. The cable's trajectory begins in Lisbon and London, extending along the West coast of Africa and culminating in South Africa. Landings have already been established in Yzerfontein, near Cape Town, back in 2022, followed by further landings in Mtunzini, Amanzimtoti, and the Coega SEZ in Gqeberha. Beck provided further insights, highlighting 2Africa's open cable system architecture. This model assigns each fiber pair and spectrum owner the responsibility for their submarine line terminal equipment. Consequently, the service readiness of consortium members may vary, with some potentially ready for immediate service while others might be ready towards the end of the year. Beck further elaborated on the performance characteristics of 2Africa, suggesting that it might not be as fast as existing cables such as ACE or WACS. The map indicates it is probably at least 3 milliseconds slower one way from Dakar to Lisbon than the older cables. He clarifies that this performance profile is a deliberate design choice. The cable route prioritizes minimizing the time spent in shallow waters, specifically areas less than 1,000 meters deep, in an attempt to mitigate the potential for damage caused by freight or fishing vessels. The core value proposition of the 2Africa project, as identified by Beck, revolves around three principal advantages: offering bandwidth at roughly half the total cost compared to ACE or WACS, providing physical diversity from the older existing cables, and promising enhanced uptime. This comprehensive strategy aims to provide reliable and cost-effective connectivity solutions across the extensive geographical coverage of the cable system. \The 2Africa initiative initially envisioned a cable system spanning 37,000 kilometers and comprising 21 landing stations situated across 16 African countries. However, the project underwent a significant expansion in September 2021, with the announcement of the 2Africa PEARLS branch, which extended the system to include the Arabian Gulf, India, and Pakistan. This expansion extended the system’s length to over 45,000km. Moreover, the number of landing stations was increased to 50, which included 30 in Africa and the Indian Ocean islands, Alcatel Submarine Networks was selected to construct 2Africa and its extensions, employing a cutting-edge technology known as Spatial Division Multiplexing (SDM). SDM technology offers a significant advantage, allowing the 2Africa cable to support up to 16 fibre pairs, contrasting with the older technologies in use in existing African cables, which typically support a maximum of eight fibre pairs. Despite this technological advancement, the 2Africa consortium has maintained a degree of confidentiality regarding the specific number of fibre pairs that will be deployed and the number of wavelengths supported per fibre pair. The project is designed to significantly increase the data capacity available to the African continent and surrounding regions, creating substantial improvements in connectivity and internet accessibility across several countries. This increased connectivity has the potential to spur economic growth and innovation in the affected areas.\In terms of competing cable systems serving the African continent, Google's Equiano cable represents the next largest infrastructure of its kind, boasting a design capacity of 144Tbps. Before the arrival of 2Africa and Equiano, the WACS and ACE systems constituted the largest submarine cable networks serving South Africa. MyBroadband, a publication that reports on technology and internet access, attempted to gather information from various 2Africa consortium members regarding capacity availability on the cable, but did not receive any responses before the time of publication. This delay suggests that operational details of the cable’s deployment might not be immediately available to the public. The lack of public information on capacity allocation or pricing underscores the strategic importance of the 2Africa project and its potential impact on the evolving telecommunications landscape within the African continent and the broader global internet infrastructure. The ongoing development and deployment of these submarine cable systems highlight the continuing expansion and improvement of global data transport capabilities, a key indicator of a developing digital world





mybroadband / 🏆 11. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

2Africa Submarine Cable Africa Connectivity Telecommunications

South Africa Latest News, South Africa Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MTN reveals Black Friday 2025 plansMTN isn’t ready to announce specific deals yet but promises great promotions on select price plans, devices, and data and voice bundles.

Read more »

Best Online Casinos in Australia for 2025: Top AU Casino Websites for Real MoneyGet the best online gaming experience with our top 10 best online casinos in Australia for 2025. Discover what landed each one on our competitive list.

Read more »

Road Cycling World Championships 2025: Hosts Rwanda make history for AfricaRwanda will make history when it becomes the first African nation to host cycling's Road World Championships from 21-28 September.

Read more »

Millwright salary in South Africa: what you can expect in 2025The average monthly millwright salary in South Africa is estimated at between R25,000 & R33,000. These professionals specialise in maintaining industrial machinery.

Read more »

Geologist salary in South Africa: What professionals really earn in 2025A geologist's salary in South Africa varies depending on experience, qualification, location and employer. How much do professionals in this field earn?

Read more »

Making cloud great again: The human side of transformationThe OpenText Summit Africa 2025 explored how businesses can drive transformation while simultaneously elevating human potential.

Read more »