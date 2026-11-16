A luxury bus carrying about 28 passengers to Durban overturned on the N3 near New England Road in Pietermaritzburg on Monday morning, injuring 26 people and forcing the closure of the route.

A luxury bus carrying about 28 passengers to Durban overturned on the N3 near New England Road in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal, on Monday morning, leaving 26 people injured and requiring hospital treatment.

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Transport said the accident took place at around 5:30am. The N3 near New England Road was closed after the crash. Emergency services rushed to the scene after the bus, which was travelling to Durban, lost control and overturned. KwaZulu Private Ambulance confirmed that its emergency teams had responded to reports of a collision on the N3 near New England Road.

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Emergency Response to Bus Crash

When ambulance services arrived, they found that a bus had lost control and overturned. Medical teams quickly assessed the scene and found that 26 occupants had sustained injuries ranging from serious to minor. The service said the injured passengers were stabilised before being transported to various hospitals for further medical care. The provincial Department of Transport said some of the passengers had been taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

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Ndabezinhle Sibiya, KZN spokesperson for Transport, said motorists travelling to Durban are requested to use alternative routes towards Hayfields or Ashburton. Sibiya said, We are requesting motorists to use alternative routes. There is a road around Hayfield and Ashburton. When you are travelling towards Durban, motorists must use those routes; those are the alternative routes.

At this stage, we can only report that around 28 passengers were on the bus, and some have been taken to the nearest hospital. The road Traffic inspectorate team is currently attending to the scene and managing the Traffic. MEC Duma received a report from RTI at 5:30am informing him about the closure of the N3 around New England Road.

Motorists Urged to Use Alternative Routes

Motorists travelling towards Durban have been urged to use alternative routes via Hayfields or Ashburton while emergency personnel attend to the scene. The road remains closed as authorities manage traffic and investigate the circumstances of the crash.