24 workers hospitalised after ammonia leak at Festive Chicken facility in Ekurhuleni

A pressure-release valve failure at the Festive Chicken plant in Olifantsfontein released ammonia gas, hospitalising 24 workers. Ammonia levels later returned to zero and staff were cleared to resume work.

An ammonia leak at the Festive Chicken facility in Olifantsfontein, Ekurhuleni, left 24 workers hospitalised after a critical equipment failure released hazardous gas into the workspace.

The City of Ekurhuleni confirmed the incident occurred on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, at the plant located at 17 Industria Road. Emergency responders were alerted through the city's Life-Threatening Call Centre after the ammonia release was reported. Firefighters from the Olifantsfontein Fire Station were dispatched and were the first to arrive on the scene to begin emergency intervention. According to preliminary information, routine maintenance operations at the facility had started at about 6am.

Also read Festive Chicken ammonia leak hospitalises 24 workers

Ammonia Valve Failure Causes Respiratory Distress

The incident happened later in the day, at around 4:23pm, when one of the pressure-release valves reportedly experienced a technical failure, causing employees to inhale ammonia fumes. City of Ekurhuleni Disaster and Emergency Management Services (DEMS) spokesperson Eric Maloka said firefighters found several employees experiencing respiratory distress upon arrival. The crew immediately requested additional medical assistance. Paramedics provided urgent on-site medical treatment to the affected individuals before organising their transport.

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A total of 24 patients were subsequently transported by ER24 and Gauteng Provincial Government (GPG) emergency medical services to nearby hospitals for further medical attention and evaluation. Maloka said the hazardous situation was successfully contained. He confirmed that environmental monitoring at the site had been completed and that ammonia levels at the facility had since returned to zero. According to the site's engineering manager, the highest ammonia concentration recorded during testing was 222 parts per million (ppm).

Subsequent testing conducted at about 7:45pm showed that ammonia levels had dropped to zero. Maloka said that following the successful intervention and confirmation that ammonia levels had returned to zero, employees were given the go-ahead to return to work. He added that the situation no longer posed a risk to workers at the plant. The incident prompted a multi-agency response, with municipal firefighters, ER24 paramedics and Gauteng provincial emergency medical services all involved in treating and transporting the affected workers.

Employees Cleared To Return After Leak Contained

The 24 hospitalised employees received further medical care at nearby hospitals. No further injuries were reported beyond the 24 workers who were hospitalised. The facility, operated under the Festive Chicken brand, is located in the Olifantsfontein industrial area of Ekurhuleni, east of Johannesburg. Authorities have not announced any additional casualties or new leaks following the containment operation.

The City of Ekurhuleni's DEMS continues to monitor the site after confirming that ammonia readings remained at zero. Routine maintenance work is common at industrial food-processing facilities, but the failure of a pressure-release valve can rapidly release toxic gas. Ammonia exposure can cause severe respiratory distress, which was observed among the affected employees at the scene.

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Official Account Details Emergency Response Timeline

The response timeline shows the leak was reported in the late afternoon, firefighters arrived and requested medical backup, and testing by about 7:45pm confirmed the air was safe. Workers were then permitted to resume their duties. Maloka's statements provided the official account of the city's response, the number of patients transported and the all-clear given after monitoring. The engineering manager's figure of 222 ppm marked the highest concentration recorded during testing at the plant.