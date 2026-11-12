24 Hospitalized After Ammonia Leak at Festive Chicken Plant in Olifantsfontein

Twenty-four employees were hospitalized after inhaling ammonia fumes at a Festive Chicken processing facility in Olifantsfontein due to a valve malfunction during maintenance. Emergency services responded, and all staff were allowed to return to work after levels dropped to zero.

At least 24 employees were transported to hospitals after inhaling toxic ammonia fumes at the Festive Chicken processing plant in Olifantsfontein, Gauteng. The incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon, prompting a significant emergency response from the City of Ekurhuleni authorities.

Technical failure releases ammonia gas

This event highlights serious safety concerns at the industrial facility located on Industria Road. The City of Ekurhuleni's Disaster and Emergency Management Services (DEMS) confirmed that the crisis began after a technical failure. Specifically, a pressure-release valve malfunctioned while routine maintenance work was underway at the plant. This mechanical failure released dangerous ammonia gas into the workspace, endangering the staff present.

Also read 24 workers hospitalised after ammonia leak at Festive Chicken facility in Ekurhuleni

Preliminary information indicates that the maintenance work had commenced early in the day, starting at approximately 06:00. The critical failure occurred later in the afternoon at around 16:23. This timing meant that numerous employees were exposed to the leaking gas during their shift. The incident was reported to the City's Life-Threatening Call Centre, which triggered an immediate response.

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Firefighters from the Olifantsfontein Fire Station arrived at the scene promptly to assess the situation and assist the affected workers. Upon arrival, firefighters discovered several employees suffering from severe respiratory distress. The situation required immediate medical intervention, leading to an urgent call for ambulance services to treat those injured on-site. Paramedics provided emergency treatment at the scene before arranging transport for the most seriously affected individuals.

Twenty four patients transported to hospitals

A total of 24 patients were subsequently transported by ER24 and Gauteng Provincial Government emergency medical services. These patients were taken to nearby hospitals for further medical attention and observation. The site's engineering manager provided crucial data to emergency personnel regarding the severity of the leak. During testing, the highest ammonia concentration recorded was 222 parts per million.

This level is significantly above safe exposure limits and explains the immediate health reactions of the workers. All personnel were immediately evacuated from the plant as a precautionary measure to ensure their safety. The evacuation allowed emergency responders to manage the leak and monitor the air quality effectively. No one remained in the hazardous area during the cleanup process.

Ammonia levels drop to zero

Further testing conducted at approximately 19:45 showed that the situation had been fully controlled. The tests confirmed that ammonia levels had dropped to zero within the facility. This clearance was a vital step before considering the resumption of normal operations. Following the emergency response and the confirmation that the air was safe, employees were given permission to return to work.

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The site has since been cleared, and staff members were allowed to resume their duties after the incident. The City of Ekurhuleni used this incident to remind the public about emergency protocols. They urged residents to report any life-threatening emergencies or fires to DEMS immediately. The contact number for these urgent reports is 011 458 0911.

Authorities review industrial safety standards

This event has drawn attention to industrial safety standards in the region. The combination of maintenance activities and equipment failure led to a dangerous release of chemicals. Authorities are likely to review safety procedures to prevent similar occurrences in the future. The response by local emergency services was swift and coordinated.

The collaboration between fire services and medical teams ensured that all 24 patients received timely care. The quick action helped mitigate the potential for more severe health outcomes. Residents in the Olifantsfontein area were not directly impacted by the gas leak. The containment and evacuation measures kept the hazard within the facility boundaries.

Community members can continue their activities with confidence in local emergency response capabilities.