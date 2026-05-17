Jon Rahm, with a two-time major champion, synthetically excited by the excellent set up of Aronimink Golf Club setting a new PGA Championship record and the five-way tie for second, open up the leaderboard after he began his first answer, then again, by asking a question in Spanish. Now, playing is vying to tie for second, and a total count of 21 players, the president of the United States has a major championship

Jon Rahm studied the leaderboard on the digital screen inside the player interview tent at Aronimink Golf Club. Once before he began his first answer, then again when answering a question in Spanish.

Jon Rahm carded a 67 on Saturday and will start the Final Round of the PGA Championship two off the lead.

"Can we move this? How many of them are at 3 under?

" Rahm asked a PGA of America official as he inspected a wall of minus-4s and minus-3s. Even when his press conference was done, the two-time major champion hung back, asking questions, seemingly mystified that the PGA Championship had gotten this way. At the time, Rahm was one of five co-leaders at 4 under par, and even though Alex Smalley emerged from the chaos late Saturday afternoon to grab a two-shot lead, the intrigue remained.

Five players are two shots behind Smalley, another four are three off the pace and 12 players are tied at 2 under. That's 21 players who'll go to bed Saturday night correctly believing they have a real shot to come from behind and win this major championship.

"I mean, my PGA Tour career isn't necessarily very long at this point, but I've never seen anything like it," said Ludvig Aberg of Sweden (4 under). "It's very tight. I think there's a lot of good players within striking distance going into (Sunday), and it's a cool thing, I think, for the viewers. I think it's cool to see that many guys have a chance to win a tournament.





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PGA Championship Leaderboard Camey Aronimink Golf Club Bagged A 67 Start Final Round Round Second Co-Led Aberg Inclusive Of Langer Harding Watson Koepka And Schauffele Has Become Wide-Open Of A Major Electoral System Schauffele Period Major Championship History

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