2026 World Cup Fans Plan Extended Trips to Explore Scenic Road Routes Between Matches

New research reveals that nearly two-thirds of football supporters attending the 2026 FIFA World Cup plan to stay six days or longer, creating opportunities for memorable road trips across the United States, Canada and Mexico between matches. The study identifies top-rated and affordable driving routes, with Monterrey emerging as a best-value destination and Miami's East Coast Drive ranking first overall.

As football fans from around the globe prepare for kick-off on Thursday, many are mapping out more than just match schedules. With the 2026 FIFA World Cup set to unfold across the United States, Canada and Mexico, new research suggests the journey between fixtures could become just as memorable as the action on the pitch.

The study indicates that nearly two-thirds of supporters are planning trips lasting six days or longer, creating an opportunity to explore some of North America's most scenic destinations between games. For South African football fans, whose group-stage matches are scheduled for Mexico City, Monterrey and Atlanta, the findings point to several affordable and attraction-rich road trips that can easily fit around match days.

While many visitors are expected to flock to major tourist hubs, the data highlights Monterrey as one of the tournament's best-value destinations. Among all 48 routes analysed across the 16 host cities, the Santiago Pueblo Mágico and La Boca Dam drive outside Monterrey received a joint top-five ranking and was named the most affordable road trip in the study, with an estimated cost of just $128.

Another Monterrey route, taking travellers through Huasteca Canyon and Chipinque, also secured a place among the highest-rated drives. According to the study, Monterrey averages around $182 per road trip, making it substantially cheaper than destinations such as San Francisco, where equivalent journeys average $591. Miami's East Coast Drive to Orlando claimed the top overall spot, combining 78 attractions with a relatively accessible estimated cost of $314.

The route follows Florida's Atlantic coastline and offers travellers a mix of beaches, entertainment districts and cultural attractions between fixtures. Houston also performed strongly, securing two places in the top four with routes stretching along the Gulf Coast and through parts of Texas. For South African supporters heading to Atlanta for the team's clash against Czechia on 18 June, one route stood out.

The drive through the Blue Ridge Mountains towards Asheville ranked eighth overall and features 34 attractions along a journey known for its mountain scenery and outdoor experiences. Many fans now build entire travel itineraries around major tournaments, combining sport, sightseeing and cultural experiences in a single trip.

Meanwhile, Rhonda Sloan, Chief Marketing Officer at Travel Guard, said the findings reflect how modern fans are approaching the tournament.

'Research shows that 65% of fans are planning trips of six days or longer, which means they may have time between matches to explore the country they're in. Our data also highlights how different the host cities are, from more affordable options like Monterrey to experience-focused destinations such as Miami.

'She added that road trips are often seen as long, time-consuming drives, but the routes in their study range from short, round-trip excursions that take just a couple of hours to full-day excursions. This gives fans the flexibility to plan sightseeing that fits comfortably between matches and around their interests. As excitement builds ahead of the opening fixtures this week, the study serves as a reminder that the World Cup experience often extends just far beyond the final whistle.

For South African supporters making the long journey to North America, destinations such as Monterrey, Atlanta and Mexico City could offer more than a place to watch football; they may also provide the starting point for memorable adventures between kick-off and the next match. And with the tournament spanning three countries and dozens of host cities for the first time in history, there may be no better time for travelling fans to take the scenic route





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2026 FIFA World Cup Road Trips Travel Itinerary Monterrey Miami Houston Atlanta Tourist Attractions Affordable Travel South African Fans World Cup Tourism Host Cities Scenic Drives

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