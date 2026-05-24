2026 Sunday Times Literary Awards Longlist Unveiled in Johannesburg

The longlist for the Sunday Times Literary Awards 2026 has been announced at an event held by the Kingsmead Book Fair in Johannesburg. A total of 42 books have been selected, showcasing the breadth and depth of South African storytelling. The announcement has been made by Jennifer Platt, Sunday Times books editor, who highlights the power of literature in shaping our understanding of the world and of ourselves.

The 2026 Sunday Times Literary Awards longlist has been unveiled at Kingsmead College Campus in Johannesburg, marking the 36th year of the prestigious literary event.

South African writers have been selected for the longlist in a diverse range of genres, reflecting the vitality and complexity of the country's storytelling. Jennifer Platt, Sunday Times books editor, says that literature plays a crucial role in shaping our understanding of ourselves and each other, offering a platform for personal memoirs, expansive works of imagination, and challenging narratives





SundayTimesZA / 🏆 47. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Sunday Times Literary Awards South Africa Literature Writers Geniuses

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

STARS OF THE 2026 WORLD CUP | Sadio Mané remains one of African football’s greatsFormer Liverpool striker can entrench himself in African folklore if he helps Senegal roar again in North America

Read more »

Record Breaking Marathon at Sanlam Cape Town in 2026The 2026 edition of the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon is expected to be the fastest ever, featuring a world-class elite field of athletes aiming to break records and secure a substantial prize purse.

Read more »

Football World Cup 2026: Stars with form and fitness concernsThe World Cup is just three weeks away, and some of football's biggest names are facing form and fitness concerns as they prepare to take on the first-ever 48-team finals. Stars like Mbappe, Haaland, Neymar, Vincius, Kane, and Yamal are in the spotlight, and they all must navigate their concerns to deliver for their respective countries.

Read more »

Law changes and innovations to look out for at FIFA World Cup 2026New innovations have been introduced at a number of prior FIFA World Cups. Here's what to expect at this year's tournament.

Read more »