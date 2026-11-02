2026 South Africa Local Government Elections: Voter Turnout and Coalitions

South Africa prepares for the 2026 municipal elections marked by low voter turnout predictions, political fragmentation, and the rise of coalition governance as the ANC faces pressure.

South Africa is preparing for a pivotal political moment as the country gears up for the 2026 municipal elections. These elections, scheduled for November 4, 2026, will determine the leadership of all district, metropolitan, and local municipalities across the nation's nine provinces. The contest promises to reshape local government structures significantly given the intense pressure on the African National Congress. Meanwhile, the Democratic Alliance seeks to capitalize on emerging opportunities, while smaller parties position themselves as potential kingmakers in a fragmented political landscape.

Declining Voter Turnout Trends

One of the most concerning trends for South African democracy is the steady decline in voter participation. According to data from the Electoral Commission of South Africa, turnout has fallen dramatically from a high of 89.3 percent in 1999 to an all-time low of 58.6 percent in 2024. Recent polling data published on October 25 by eNCA and Mark Data predicts an even steeper drop. The forecast suggests that only 48.8 percent of registered voters will actually show up on election day.

Also read LGE 2026: Basic services, fading loyalties loom over South Africa's vote

This apathy is not without reason for many citizens. Polling from market research company Ipsos reveals that 47 percent of respondents feel no political party truly represents their views. Additionally, 38 percent of those surveyed expressed no interest in politics or elections at all. Historically, such low turnout tends to benefit the Democratic Alliance. It correlates with declining support for the African National Congress, suggesting that disgruntled ANC voters are more likely to stay home rather than cast a ballot.

The visual landscape of the campaign further highlights this disengagement. Forests of election posters have appeared on poles in Pretoria, Gauteng, yet the enthusiasm behind them may not match the reality on the ground. Voter dissatisfaction is driven largely by persistent service delivery failures. Issues such as water shortages, power outages, sewage spills, and road decay dominate the concerns of residents across major cities.

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Political Fragmentation and ANC Challenges

The political environment is becoming increasingly complex due to fragmentation. Dr. Harlan Cloete, a research fellow at the University of the Free State, notes that the system is splintering. Breakaway parties like the MK party and the EFF, along with the SACP running independently for the first time, are capturing support that might have previously gone to the ruling party.

Polling data indicates that ANC support is expected to decline to somewhere between 22 and 32 percent. No other party is likely to secure an outright majority in this environment. The Social Research Foundation poll predicts the DA could lead at 36 percent, up from 19.87 percent in 2021. Other polls suggest the DA is slightly behind the ANC, with both parties hovering around 30 percent. This lack of a clear winner reinforces the dominance of coalition governance.

The African National Congress faces additional hurdles beyond voter apathy. Dissatisfaction over service delivery threatens further losses in major municipalities. The water crises in Johannesburg and Tshwane have brought these failures into sharp focus for the public. In 2016, the ANC lost outright majorities in Gauteng's metros. By 2021, its support had declined further, securing only 33.6 percent in Johannesburg and 34.31 percent in Tshwane.

Legal and procedural issues also complicate the ANC's campaign. The party has delayed mayoral announcements until after the elections. Furthermore, a legal battle with the Electoral Commission resulted in a Constitutional Court ruling that restored 181 excluded candidates in six municipalities. These setbacks, combined with sustained criticism of their governing record, suggest the ANC will likely rely heavily on coalitions to remain in power.

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EFF Struggles and Coalition Dynamics

The Economic Freedom Fighters face a difficult test in this electoral cycle. The party's vote share dropped from 10.8 percent in 2019 to 9.52 percent in 2024. While they won 10.31 percent in 2021, recent polling shows mixed signs of recovery. An October poll by The Common Sense and SRF placed them at 8 percent, whereas an earlier Ipsos survey recorded 11 percent.

Several internal and external factors threaten the EFF's prospects. Competition from the MK party has intensified, particularly for disillusioned voters in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng. High-profile departures of figures like Floyd Shivambu, Dali Mpofu, and Mbuyiseni Ndlozi have raised questions about party cohesion. Additionally, their stance on immigration remains a vulnerability amid rising anti-immigration sentiment.

Despite claims of membership growth, the local elections will test whether the EFF can reverse its national decline. Meanwhile, the broader political landscape continues to evolve toward coalition-based leadership. Residents of areas like the Motsoaledi informal settlement in Soweto, Gauteng, have seen turnout fall from 57.6 percent in 2011 to 45.86 percent in 2021. This trend underscores the significant challenges that all parties face in engaging a weary electorate as the 2026 municipal elections approach.