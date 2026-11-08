2026 South Africa Local Elections Overhang Distorts Council Majorities

Analysis of the 2026 South African local elections reveals that electoral overhang granted majority control to parties with minority votes in 33 councils, significantly impacting municipal governance structures nationwide.

The 2026 South African local elections have produced a significant distortion in municipal power structures due to the electoral mechanism known as overhang. A detailed analysis of provisional outcomes from the 2026 vote shows that 33 of the 213 municipal and metro councils experienced this phenomenon, involving a total of 71 extra seats distributed across the nation.

How Electoral Overhang Shapes Council Control

Overhang occurs when a political party secures more ward seats than its overall share of the proportional representation (PR) vote would technically entitle it to under the current electoral system. The PR seats are designed to top up a party's ward wins so that its total seat count accurately reflects its percentage of the popular vote. However, when a party wins more wards than its vote share justifies, those specific ward seats cannot be taken away or redistributed. The difference between the party's actual ward wins and its proportional entitlement creates the overhang, as the surplus seats simply hang over the proportional allocation.

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This mechanism can fundamentally alter the balance of power within local government bodies. In cases where a party sweeps all ward seats in a municipality but receives less than half of the total vote, the inability to remove those ward seats means the opposition cannot gain enough PR seats to offset the disparity. This results in the party holding a majority in the council without securing a majority of the popular vote, effectively manufacturing a majority through structural advantage rather than broader electoral support.

Specific Municipal Outcomes and Party Gains

The impact of this phenomenon was most visible in smaller municipalities where a single seat carries substantial weight. In Greater Taung in North West, the ANC won all 24 ward seats, giving them 51.06% of the 47-seat council despite securing only 46.5% of the vote. Similarly, in Johannes Phumani in KwaZulu-Natal, the MK Party won all 14 wards, holding 51.85% of the 27-seat council with just 48.4% of the vote.

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Other notable instances include Greater Kokstad, where the ANC held 52.38% of seats with 47.4% of the vote, and Phokwane, where they held 52.63% of seats with only 44.6% of the vote. In Dikgatlong, the ANC secured 53.33% of seats with 42.3% of the vote, while in Tsantsabane, Rise Tsantsabane Communities held 53.85% of seats with 43.8% of the vote. In Impendle, the MK Party held 54.55% of seats with 42.6% of the vote. In every single one of these seven councils, the party in control won every ward, illustrating the pattern that produces these manufactured majorities.

Metropolitan Implications and ANC Challenges

The overhang also had distinct consequences in South Africa's four major metros: Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni, Nelson Mandela Bay, and Mangaung. In Johannesburg, the ANC received 8 overhang seats, and in Ekurhuleni, they received 9. The ANC secured one overhang seat in each of Nelson Mandela Bay and Mangaung. Unlike in smaller municipalities, this overhang did not manufacture an outright majority in these metros but it did affect internal party dynamics.

The absence of PR lists in these four metros means that outgoing mayors and other senior party figures will not return to council. This exclusion of senior figures, including mayoral candidates, from the council creates a significant leadership void within the ANC structure in these key urban centers. While the ANC benefited the most from overhang nationally, with 93% of the 71 overhang seats going to the party, the situation in the metros presents a complex challenge for their local governance strategy.

Global Comparisons and Electoral Context

Internationally, other democracies handle overhang differently. New Zealand allows the overhang party to keep its extra seats and expands parliament, ensuring other parties receive their full proportional allocation. In 2008, this approach increased parliament from 120 to 122 seats when the Māori Party won five electorates but was entitled to three. Germany used a similar approach until 2009, when 24 overhang seats expanded the Bundestag to 622 members. After a 2012 Constitutional Court ruling declared large numbers of uncompensated overhang seats unconstitutional, Germany began compensating other parties with levelling seats from 2013 onwards.

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The 2026 South African results, with 99% of votes counted, highlight the unique challenges of the current electoral formula. The concentration of overhang benefits in regions where the ANC wins all wards but loses the popular vote underscores the tension between ward-based representation and proportional fairness. As councils convene to elect leadership, the composition of these 33 councils will reflect these structural anomalies, potentially impacting the stability and representativeness of local government in the coming term.