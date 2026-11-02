2026 Local Government Elections: SALGA Urges Voters to Choose Capable Leaders

SALGA urges South African voters to elect ethical, capable and accountable leaders in the 2026 local government elections on 4 November.

The South Africa n Local Government Association ( SALGA) has urged registered voters to prioritise the 2026 local government elections on 4 November and to elect ethical, capable and accountable leaders who will shape the future of municipalities. The vote will choose representatives who will serve in the country's seventh local government administration.

SALGA said communities have a decisive role to play in building a responsive and effective local government system. The association argued that this responsibility begins with electing leaders who are prepared to serve with integrity and to put the public first.

Also read 2026 South Africa Local Government Elections: Voter Turnout and Coalitions

The call comes ahead of a national vote that will determine who sits in municipal councils across the country. For many residents, the decisions made at this level have a direct effect on everyday life, from the reliability of basic services to the condition of the roads in their neighbourhoods.

Why Voting Matters for Local Democracy

SALGA spokesperson Motalatale Modiba said voting is more than a constitutional right. In his words, it is a civic responsibility and a vital part of the social compact through which citizens hold local government to account.

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The association encouraged voters to consider carefully the calibre, integrity and commitment of the candidates seeking to represent them in municipal councils. It stressed that a well-informed choice is one of the most effective ways for residents to influence how their local area is governed.

Local government is the sphere of government closest to ordinary people. Councillors and municipal leaders are often the first point of contact when residents raise concerns, which is why SALGA emphasised that the quality of those leaders matters so much.

Service Delivery Challenges Facing Municipalities

The elections come at a time when municipalities face persistent challenges, including poor service delivery, deteriorating infrastructure and concerns about financial management. These problems have been widely discussed in recent years and remain central to public debate about local government.

Municipalities are responsible for providing essential services such as water, sanitation and local roads. When these services fall short, communities feel the impact directly in their homes, schools and workplaces.

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The leaders elected will therefore play an important role in determining how these services are managed and how the needs of communities are addressed. SALGA said the choices voters make will shape how municipalities respond to these pressures in the years ahead.

Voting Dates and Special Votes

Registered voters whose special vote applications have been approved will cast their ballots on Monday, 2 November, and Tuesday, 3 November. Special voting gives those who have been approved an earlier opportunity to take part in the process.

All other registered voters will vote on Wednesday, 4 November, which is the main voting day for the 2026 local government elections. Voters are encouraged to confirm their arrangements in advance so that they can take part on the day that applies to them.

SALGA said the future of local government depends largely on the choices voters make at the ballot box. Every vote, the association said, is an opportunity to strengthen local democracy, improve service delivery and place communities at the centre of governance.