ANC Leads 2026 Local Elections with 30.95 Percent, Coalitions Needed in Several Metros

Results from the 2026 Local Government elections show the ANC leading with 30.95 percent and ahead in 115 councils. Coalitions are needed in several metros and dozens of municipalities, with the DA, EFF, and MK Party among key players.

The ANC leads South Africa's 2026 municipal elections with 30.95 percent of the vote and is ahead in 115 councils. Results are nearing completion, with coalitions needing to be formed in several metros and dozens of municipalities across the country.

Coalition Rules And Party Talks

A hung council is one where no single party wins more than half the seats. Parties must then form a coalition or work together on a vote-by-vote basis to elect a speaker and a mayor. Coalition talks are expected to decide who governs many towns and cities. A number of parties, including the DA, have confirmed that preliminary coalition discussions have already begun.

Also read Local Elections 2026: DA surges, ANC slides and metros face massive coalition test

The DA is set to discuss terms with the ANC and others. The DA has ruled out working with the EFF and the MK Party, while the EFF says it is open to talks with all parties. The ANC's collapse in support is evident across most of the country. Opposition parties beat them out in three provinces: the DA in the Western Cape and Gauteng, and the MK party in KwaZulu-Natal.

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Around 15.9 million South Africans turned out to vote, with Gauteng recording the highest voter turnout. There were 29.2 million registered voters for this election, making turnout an estimated 54.4 percent. At council meetings, councillors elect a speaker, who then oversees the election of a mayor. That gives parties roughly two weeks to strike deals.

Impact Of Unstable Coalitions

Coalition talks are not just politics. Unstable coalitions after 2016 and 2021 led to deadlocks in some councils, making it harder to pass budgets and appoint officials. That can slow down basic services such as water, electricity and refuse removal. A Coalition Bill is relevant to these negotiations.

In case you missed it: How eight metros stand, Court blow for Zuma-Sambudla, and Kolisi pays tribute to Andrews. MK party Deputy President Duduzane Zuma greets supporters outside the Roseland Primary School polling station in Durban on 4 November 2026, during the local government elections. Duduzane Zuma expressed confidence in MK party victories, saying: We're shaking, we are baking... The champagne is on ice.

The political landscape remains fluid as parties position themselves for power. Coalition talks are not just politics. Unstable coalitions after 2016 and 2021 led to deadlocks in some councils, making it harder to pass budgets and appoint officials. That can slow down basic services such as water, electricity and refuse removal.

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Other News Updates And Crime

Parties have roughly two weeks to strike deals. In other news, two men have been arrested in Cape Town as investigators examine allegations that online dating encounters ended in drugging and robbery. The Trump administration reportedly plans to give AfriForum nearly R16.5 million to investigate alleged discrimination and violence against minorities in South Africa. The Department of Health shares practical tips to help South Africans protect themselves from dangerous heat linked to El Niño conditions.

Usman Khawaja claimed on Saturday that the entire Australian team knew about the 2018 Sandpapergate scandal in Cape Town. South Africa faces hot conditions in the west and thunderstorms in the east on Sunday, with Diwali revellers urged to watch the weather.