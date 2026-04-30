2026 Local Government Elections Date Announced: November 4th

President Ramaphosa has announced November 4th, 2026, as the date for the local government elections, with the possibility of it being declared a public holiday. This follows the end of current municipal council terms on November 2nd, requiring elections within a 90-day period. The President’s preference for a Wednesday election date and the potential for an extra day off due to the Public Holidays Act are key aspects of this announcement.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has officially announced that the 2026 local government elections will be held on November 4th. This decision carries the potential for an additional public holiday for South Africa ns, contingent upon President Ramaphosa formally declaring the election day a national holiday.

While the date has been proclaimed, Cooperative Governance Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa is expected to finalize the announcement through a formal gazette publication in the near future. The current terms of all municipal councils are set to expire on November 2nd, necessitating the holding of elections within a 90-day window extending from that date to the end of January.

President Ramaphosa’s confirmation of November 4th as the election date reflects his preference for scheduling elections on a Wednesday, believing it to be a central point in the working week. He stated during his address, “As 2026 is the year in which the local government elections are held, they should be held on a Wednesday, which is the middle of the week, on a date that I now determine as 4 November 2026.

” South Africa currently recognizes 12 public holidays annually, though the actual number of days off work can fluctuate depending on how these holidays align with the calendar. The year’s holiday schedule begins with New Year’s Day on January 1st and concludes with the Day of Goodwill on December 26th. Included within this framework are internationally observed dates like International Workers’ Day on May 1st, Christmas Day on December 25th, and the Easter period.

However, the calendar also incorporates uniquely South African commemorations such as Human Rights Day, Freedom Day, Youth Day, National Women’s Day, Heritage Day, and the Day of Reconciliation. The dates of these holidays vary each year. The Easter weekend, determined by the ecclesiastical moon, typically falls between late March and late April. In 2026, Easter will be observed from Friday, April 3rd, to Monday, April 6th, providing the customary long weekend anticipated by many workers.

The legal framework governing public holidays is defined by the Public Holidays Act (Act No. 36 of 1994), which dictates whether holidays translate into actual time off for employees. The Act stipulates that if a public holiday falls on a weekday, most employees are entitled to the day off. Should a holiday fall on a Sunday, the following Monday is designated as a public holiday.

However, the law does not provide for a replacement day if a holiday falls on a Saturday, effectively resulting in a loss of benefit for workers who do not typically work on Saturdays. This situation is projected to occur twice in 2026, with Human Rights Day on March 21st and the Day of Goodwill on December 26th both landing on a Saturday. The upcoming local government elections present an opportunity to mitigate this loss.

The President, once the election date is officially set, possesses the authority to declare it a public holiday under Section 2A of the Public Holidays Act. This process involves first proclaiming the election date in accordance with the Constitution and electoral laws, followed by a second proclamation in the Government Gazette designating that day as a holiday.

Precedent exists for this action, as President Ramaphosa declared Monday, November 1st, 2021, a public holiday nationwide to coincide with the local government election date. He also encouraged employers to facilitate employees’ ability to exercise their constitutional right to vote. If a similar approach is adopted for the 2026 elections, South Africans could benefit from an additional day off, potentially compensating for the loss of benefits associated with the weekend holidays





BusinessTechSA / 🏆 24. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

South Africa Elections Local Government Public Holiday Cyril Ramaphosa 2026 Elections

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Fuel Levy Relief Extended to June 2026, Diesel Support IncreasedFinance Minister Enoch Godongwana has extended the temporary fuel levy relief until June 2, 2026, with increased support for diesel users to mitigate the impact of rising fuel prices driven by Middle East tensions. The relief will be phased out in June and fully removed by July.

Read more »

Mexico vs Bafana Bafana: FIFA World Cup 2026 Opener DetailsDetails regarding the opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup featuring Mexico and South Africa's Bafana Bafana, including historical context of a previous encounter and the significance of South Africa's qualification.

Read more »

Cape Town Edition Hotel to Launch in 2026, Hiring NowThe ultra-luxury Cape Town Edition hotel and residences at the V&A Waterfront is set to open in October 2026 and is currently advertising numerous job openings. Construction is nearing completion, and the development is part of a larger superyacht marina project aiming to boost Cape Town's position in the global ocean economy.

Read more »

R135-million PowerBall and PowerBall Plus jackpot on Workers’ Day 2026The PowerBall and PowerBall Plus jackpot on Friday 1 May 2026, Workers’ Day, offers a life-changing R135 million prize. Players can buy tickets in-store or digitally via banking apps. This is one of the last chances to win before ITHUBA stops running the national lottery in May 2026. The draw could produce one of South Africa’s biggest lottery winners.

Read more »

FIFA Boosts 2026 World Cup Funds to $900 Million and Introduces New Anti-Racism RulesFIFA has announced a major increase in financial distributions for the 2026 World Cup, addressing concerns over rising costs for teams. New rules, including red cards for racist behavior and players protesting referee decisions, have also been introduced ahead of the tournament.

Read more »

Postbank customers, here are some changes you need to knowImportant changes to Postbank services starting May 2026 for customers using South African Post Office branches.

Read more »