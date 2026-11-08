2026 Local Government Elections Create Hung Councils Across South Africa

The 2026 South African local government elections resulted in widespread hung councils, forcing political parties into complex coalition negotiations to form municipal governments.

The 2026 local government elections have fundamentally altered the political landscape in South Africa by producing a significant increase in hung councils. This unprecedented outcome has shifted the immediate focus from campaigning and vote counting to the arduous task of assembling governing majorities across the country. With no single party securing more than half the seats in many municipalities, political organizations must now engage in complex negotiations to elect mayors, appoint speakers, and establish municipal executive structures.

Hung Council Statistics and Metro Outcomes

By Sunday midday, at least 134 of the 190 municipalities and metropolitan councils with completed results were classified as hung councils according to the Electoral Commission of South Africa. This figure represents a substantial portion of local government bodies and indicates a fragmented political environment. The trend is particularly evident in major urban centers, where five of the country's eight metropolitan municipalities are heading towards coalition governments. The City of Cape Town remains the only metropolitan area where one party secured an outright majority, standing in stark contrast to its peers.

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The specific numbers may change slightly as the Electoral Commission finalizes the results and confirms the allocation of council seats. However, the prevailing pattern of divided power is clear and will dictate the next phase of local administration. Parties that previously operated with clear mandates must now navigate a landscape where their legislative power is conditional on the support of rivals.

Definition and Electoral Mechanism of Hung Councils

A hung council occurs when no party wins more than 50% of the seats in a council. This mathematical reality means that no party has enough councillors to govern on its own and must secure the support of other parties to elect political office-bearers and pass council decisions. The system relies on a combination of ward representation and proportional representation. Voters elect ward councillors directly, while the remaining council seats are allocated to parties according to their share of the vote.

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This system is designed to ensure that parties receive representation broadly in proportion to their electoral support. However, it also means that election results can produce fragmented councils in which several parties have to work together to establish a governing majority. The proportional aspect ensures diverse voices are heard but often at the cost of stable single-party administration. Consequently, the structural integrity of local government now depends on inter-party cooperation rather than standalone electoral mandates.

Negotiations and Coalition Formation Strategies

Coalition governments are formed through negotiations between political parties that agree to combine their seats to secure a majority in the council. There is no prescribed formula for forming a coalition, allowing parties the freedom to negotiate with one another and decide which formations they are prepared to work with. These negotiations typically involve discussions about which party will lead the municipality, who will become mayor and speaker, how executive positions will be distributed, and what policies the coalition will pursue.

The most important consideration is securing enough councillors to elect a mayor and ensure that the governing arrangement can survive votes in council. For example, if a municipal council has 100 seats, a party needs the support of at least 51 councillors to secure a majority. If the largest party wins 40 seats, it would need another 11 councillors to reach that threshold. Smaller parties can therefore hold considerable negotiating power, particularly when the larger parties are closely matched. Parties may also negotiate a written coalition agreement setting out their shared policy priorities, the distribution of political positions, decision-making arrangements, and how disagreements between coalition partners will be resolved. The department of co-operative governance's coalition guidelines encourage parties to prioritize stable governing arrangements, accountability, and continuity of service delivery.

First Council Meeting and Legal Timelines

Once the Electoral Commission officially declares the election results, the process of establishing the new councils begins under strict legal frameworks. Under section 29(2) of the Local Government: Municipal Structures Act, the municipal manager must convene the first meeting of the newly elected council within 14 days after the council has been declared elected. This is an important meeting because councillors elect the political leadership that will run the municipality. The first order of business is the election of a speaker, followed by the election of the mayor and, where applicable, a deputy mayor.

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The composition of the mayoral committee is also determined in accordance with the applicable municipal structures and legislation. In a hung council, the outcome of these elections will depend on which parties have managed to secure sufficient support from other councillors. A party does not necessarily have to be the largest party in a municipality to govern it. If other parties combine their votes to elect a mayor, they can form a governing coalition even if the largest party is excluded. This flexibility allows for diverse governing coalitions that reflect the will of the voters across multiple parties.

Duration of Coalition Negotiations

There is no legal deadline by which political parties must conclude coalition agreements. The 14-day period often associated with coalition negotiations is the legal timeframe within which the first meeting of a newly elected municipal council must be convened. It is not a deadline for parties to reach a coalition agreement, although the pressure to form a functioning government before this meeting is intense. The urgency stems from the need to establish leadership quickly to ensure uninterrupted service delivery to citizens.

Despite the lack of a specific deadline for agreements, the window for effective negotiation is narrow. Parties must move swiftly to finalize terms and secure the necessary seats to form a stable majority. The success of these negotiations will determine the stability of local government in the coming years and the ability of municipalities to implement their developmental mandates.