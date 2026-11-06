IEC Opens Case After Ballot Box Theft as Police Probe 20 Election Murders

South Africa's 2026 local government elections saw long queues, ballot box thefts and 20 politically linked murders, with the IEC opening a criminal case in KwaNyuswa and taking legal steps against rule breakers.

South Africa's 2026 Local Government Elections went ahead with voting stations open from 7am to 9pm on Wednesday, but election day incidents have left police with a long list of cases.

Election Incidents Prompt Criminal Cases

In KwaNyuswa, under the eThekwini Metro, the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has opened a criminal case after a ballot box and a security pack were stolen from Mnyameni Secondary School. In Hanover Park on the Cape Flats, violence broke out near a voting station shortly after 10:00, where preliminary investigations suggested the incidents were allegedly linked to a gang operating in the area.

Also read IEC Declares War on Queues as Over 12 Million Vote in 2026 Local Elections

Police opened a case of public violence and attack on police, and suspects are expected to appear in court. Arrests are not convictions, and some cases may take months to finalise. The IEC has also said it is taking legal steps against individuals and parties it believes broke the rules. The commission said voting started smoothly, with all stations opening and no major glitches reported.

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Parties and candidates who believe an incident affected a result can lodge a formal objection with the IEC, which must consider it before results are finalised. Security preparations had been stepped up ahead of voting day. Police have recorded 20 murders involving political representatives, party members and supporters during the election period, with seven arrests in connection with the killings. A further 139 election-related criminal dockets have been registered nationally, resulting in 48 arrests, according to NATJOINTS.

The SANDF has been placed on standby to support police in identified hotspots if necessary, while intelligence-led operations have been activated across all nine provinces. In KwaZulu-Natal, thousands of officers are being deployed to help secure more than 4,300 voting stations, results centres and other election sites. The province has more than 5.8 million registered voters across 54 municipalities.

Voting Delays Due to Ballot Shortages

A long queue of voters formed outside Bardale Primary School in Mfuleni, Cape Town, as IEC officials worked late into the night, pushing to process the remaining voters after 9pm. More than 780,000 special votes were cast on the first day, according to the IEC, despite delays at some voting stations. In Cape Town, more than 200 stations reportedly experienced delays linked to ballot paper shortages.

In KwaZulu-Natal, the IEC is investigating an overnight break-in at Amahlongwa Community Hall in which three ballot boxes and other voting equipment were stolen. The commission said the incident would not affect special voting, as ballot papers and the stamps used to validate them were kept in secure storage. Concerns have also emerged around misinformation and possible intimidation.

The Centre for Analytics and Behavioural Change identified 79 potentially harmful social media posts over a seven-day period, including claims of election rigging and calls for people to confront foreign nationals at voting stations. The organisation cautioned that the findings did not independently establish coordinated activity or impending violence. The biggest test for incoming municipal administrations will be turning political promises into improvements in communities where service delivery, accountability and governance remain pressing concerns.

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Survey Shows Fragmented Political Landscape

The political landscape is also becoming increasingly fragmented. An Ipsos Khayabus Pulse of the People survey published ahead of the elections found that no party commanded majority support nationally. The ANC attracted 30% support among registered voters who selected a party on a simulated ballot, followed by the DA on 28%, the MK Party on 12% and the EFF on 10%.

The findings point to the possibility of further coalition arrangements in municipalities, continuing a trend that has reshaped local government in recent years. In eThekwini, the MK Party has indicated that it is preparing for the possibility of taking control of the municipality and its R75 billion budget, although the final electoral outcome and any coalition negotiations remain to be seen.

Allegations of corruption, tender manipulation and councillors being bought by business interests have been highlighted, with warnings that violence and intimidation must not undermine the elections. Analysts said the polls offered voters an opportunity to reshape municipalities and demand better service delivery, while acknowledging that corruption, patronage and political power struggles had damaged public trust in local government.

As voting stations prepared to open, the focus was on ensuring that voters could cast their ballots safely and that the results reflect their choices. The longer-term challenge will be whether those elected can restore confidence in municipalities and deliver the reliable water, electricity, roads and public services that residents expect.