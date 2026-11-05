ANC Leads 2026 Municipal Elections with 31.36%, DA Close Behind at 31.04%

The ANC leads South Africa's 2026 municipal elections with 31.36% of valid votes, narrowly ahead of the DA at 31.04%, as counting continues with 82% of votes still outstanding.

The African National Congress (ANC) leads South Africa's 2026 municipal election vote count with 31.36%, narrowly ahead of the Democratic Alliance (DA) on 31.04%. According to the Electoral Commission's (IEC) results dashboard, the ANC had secured 31.36% of valid votes nationally by 08:01 on Thursday, 5 November.

The DA followed closely with 31.04%, a difference of just 0.32 percentage points. With 18% of votes counted, the ANC had received 1 039 116 votes, compared with the DA's 1 028 489, a difference of only 10 627 votes. The figures come as counting continues after polls for the 2026 Local Government Elections closed on Wednesday night.

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The ANC was leading in 10 councils and had secured control of three, while the DA was leading in one council and controlled one. The IEC dashboard recorded 153 seats for the ANC compared with 113 for the DA. The uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MK Party) held third place nationally with 5.43%, representing 179,773 votes.

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Seats and Smaller Parties

Over 80% of votes had been counted at the time of an earlier update, but by 08:01 on Thursday, 82% of votes still remained to be counted nationally. Because counting is still under way, the figures reflect early returns rather than final outcomes for every municipality. Several provinces and metropolitan areas had not yet been fully counted at the time of the update.

Limpopo and the City of Cape Town had not yet been counted at the time of the update, leaving important results outstanding. According to ACDP councillor candidate Norman Mkhonza, when the last check was made, only one ward in the City of Cape Town had been counted. Mkhonza, the ACDP councillor candidate in the City of Johannesburg, said his party feels very confident about its position on the leaderboard.

He stated that the party is performing within range when its current results are compared with its performance in the 2021 Local Government Elections. Mkhonza said that if the party maintains that level of support, it expects to move up the standings once most of the metros have been counted. He presented the 2021 comparison as the benchmark for judging the party's progress in this election.

His remarks point to the metros as the key test for smaller parties in the early count. Mkhonza's view is that the final ranking in those areas will determine how the ACDP's overall performance is viewed. Early numbers in the 2026 Local Government Elections for the Gauteng province show a drastic decrease in votes for the ANC, while the DA leads the way.

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Gauteng Leads the Way

The DA has surged past 40% in Gauteng, opening a commanding early lead over the ANC as vote counting continues. The national vote tally does not determine control of individual municipalities, where parties must secure sufficient council seats to govern. The standings could change as more voting districts report their results. For voters and candidates in the City of Johannesburg and other metros, the coming counts will shape the final municipal picture.

Until those results are in, the ANC and DA lead in the early tallies cannot be treated as the settled outcome of the 2026 Local Government Elections.