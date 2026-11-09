2026 Local Government Election Results: ANC Loses Ground as DA Surges in South Africa

The IEC announces 2026 Local Government Election results showing the ANC with 30.76% of the vote and the DA at 24.64%. 137 municipalities face coalition talks as political power shifts in Gauteng metros.

South Africa's political landscape has shifted dramatically following the announcement of the final results for the 2026 Local Government Elections. IEC Chairperson Mosotho Moepya revealed the outcome at the National Results Operations Centre inside the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand on Sunday.

The data indicates a significant erosion of support for the African National Congress (ANC), which finished as the leading party nationally but with reduced strength. The Democratic Alliance (DA) secured second place, while the uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MK Party) emerged as the third-largest force.

Also read ANC Challenges Gauteng Election Discrepancies Ahead of 2026 Local Government Results

2026 Election Results Breakdown by Party

Mosotho Moepya provided the precise national figures that define the current political balance of power in South Africa. The African National Congress received 30.76% of the national vote and secured 3,246 council seats across the country.

The Democratic Alliance followed closely with 24.64% of the vote, winning 1,695 council seats. This result marks a substantial gain for the opposition party, solidifying its position as the primary challenger to the ruling party in local governance.

The uMkhonto weSizwe Party captured 9.76% of the vote, earning 785 seats in municipal councils. The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) obtained 6.22% of the vote and secured 588 seats, maintaining its presence as a significant political actor.

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Other political parties and independent candidates collectively received 22.97% of the vote, highlighting a fragmented political environment where no single party dominates all regions. This distribution has set the stage for complex coalition negotiations in numerous municipalities.

Coalition Negotiations and Hung Councils

A total of 137 municipalities have been identified as having hung councils, requiring parties to negotiate coalition agreements to form administrations. These councils lack an outright majority, forcing political leaders to find partners to govern effectively.

The need for coalitions follows years of political instability and complaints about poor service delivery in many local areas. The formation of these governments will determine the direction of municipal policies and infrastructure maintenance for the coming term.

Gauteng Political Shifts and Metro Results

Gauteng experienced one of the most significant political shifts in the 2026 Local Government Elections, with the ANC losing ground across the province. The Democratic Alliance strengthened its position, while ActionSA consolidated its place among the leading political forces.

In Johannesburg, the Democratic Alliance secured 91 of the 270 council seats, an increase from 71 in 2021. The ANC dropped from 91 to 63 seats, reflecting voter dissatisfaction with previous administrations.

ActionSA obtained 43 seats in Johannesburg, a slight decrease from 44 in the previous elections. The city has faced repeated changes in mayoral leadership since 2021, struggling with water shortages, electricity interruptions, and deteriorating infrastructure.

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ActionSA Growth and Ekurhuleni Gains

Ekurhuleni recorded another major shift, with the Democratic Alliance securing 66 seats, followed by the ANC with 59 and ActionSA with 40. The ANC previously held 86 seats, while ActionSA had only 15 councillors following the 2021 elections.

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba welcomed the party's gains, stating that representation increased from 15 councillors in 2021 to 40 in 2026. He noted that ActionSA secured 18.5% of the vote and won 17 wards outright, compared with none in the previous local government elections.

Mashaba congratulated the party's regional leadership, activists, campaign team, and mayoral candidate Xolani Khumalo for their efforts. He thanked the residents of Ekurhuleni for believing in ActionSA and entrusting them with their votes.

Political Reactions and Coalition Warnings

EFF leader Julius Malema blamed the ANC for its electoral setbacks, citing the party's decision to enter the Government of National Unity with the DA in 2024. He argued that this alliance made the DA more acceptable to voters after years of portraying it as a political opponent.

Malema rejected suggestions that the DA had stolen votes, stating that voters actively chose the DA. He accused the ANC of strengthening the DA's political position by giving it influential Cabinet portfolios, which helped the opposition gain support in municipal elections.

The ANC warned in a November 7 statement that political instability in coalition-run municipalities had affected service delivery. The party noted that repeated leadership changes had disrupted budgets and municipal planning, leaving residents to bear the consequences of political disagreements.