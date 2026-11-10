Innovator Trust WIT Awards 2026 to Honour Women Shaping Technology in South Africa on November 24

The Innovator Trust Women in Tech Awards 2026 will take place on November 24 under the theme Tech Believers, celebrating women who speak about, build and supply technology while creating new pathways for women-led SMMEs.

The Innovator Trust Women in Tech (WIT) Awards 2026 will be held on November 24, celebrating women who speak about technology, build it and supply it.

The theme for this year is Tech Believers, placing women at the centre of the conversation. Technology advances when women can shape the conversation, build the solution and bring it to the people who need it. Keynote speaker and CEO of the Innovator Trust, Tashline Jooste, said last year's discussions raised important questions about what women-led SMMEs need to thrive.

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Women Led SMMEs Growth Pathways

She said those insights have been carried into this year's work, creating stronger pathways for women-led small businesses to grow in meaningful ways. Jooste added that the awards will bring together leaders who have shaped industries and innovators creating solutions for their communities, showing what it takes to turn belief into progress. To bring the Tech Believers theme to life, Innovator Trust SMMEs will share creative technology solutions they have built to meet community needs.

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Panellists including Nonhlanhla Moloko, CEO of SAMO Engineering, Siphokazi Simandla, Managing Director of Bolunga Systems, and Zoe Molapisi, Founder and Group CEO of Fresh Minds, will discuss how local insight and creative approaches to tech can spark practical innovation. A headline session titled Audacity to Believe will bring Prof Thuli Madonsela, Nonkululeko Gobodo and Irene Charnley together for a fireside chat. They will discuss leadership, enterprise, social impact and the legacies that create room for others to grow.

Madonsela makes a much-anticipated return to the WIT Awards and is Director of the Centre for Social Justice at Stellenbosch University and a former Public Protector of South Africa. She was one of 11 technical experts who helped draft the South African Constitution. Gobodo, Founder and CEO of Awakened Global, was the first black woman to qualify as a chartered accountant in South Africa. She founded Gobodo Inc., which merged with SizweNtsaluba to form SizweNtsalubaGobodo, now SNG Grant Thornton.

Leaders Discuss Leadership And Enterprise

Charnley is a tech believer in action, with a career spent expanding technology's reach. She co-founded Smile Telecoms, the first operator in Africa to successfully roll out and operationalise a broadband network using 800 MHz spectrum. Across public service, enterprise and technology, these leaders have helped shape institutions, build businesses and broaden participation. For SMMEs, their experience highlights a vital question: how can today's businesses grow with purpose and create lasting value?

The WIT Awards also introduce a new Executive Speed Mentorship session, an industry first. This session brings women-owned SMMEs closer to C-suite executives, senior leaders and industry stakeholders through focused, direct conversations. Participants can bring real business challenges, gain practical guidance and build relationships that may lead to ongoing mentorship, referrals and new opportunities. Nozipho Tshabalala returns as key panel moderator.

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The CEO of Conversation Strategists is a favourite moderator for presidential and high-level conversations. She will weave together on-stage perspectives, draw out the ideas behind them and keep the focus on what can move women in technology and their businesses forward. Joining her as main-stage MC is Kim Jansen, who brings warmth and charm to the role. Jansen has more than 20 years as a professional MC and 18 years in communications and copywriting.

Innovator Trust Supports Small Businesses

She is Chief Experience Officer of Peralta Technologies and has hosted the WIT Awards red carpet in previous years. The Innovator Trust plays a significant role in supporting South Africa's small, medium and micro enterprises through enterprise and supplier development. Its work empowers small businesses with skills, resources, mentorship and business opportunities to grow and become sustainable.

The annual WIT Awards extend this commitment by recognising, celebrating and connecting women who are actively building innovative solutions and businesses that contribute to South Africa's future. The invitation extends beyond the room. Innovator Trust invites audiences online to join WIT 2026 on November 24, celebrate the women shaping technology and add their voices to the growing community of Tech Believers. Visit the Innovator Trust website to find out more and register to be part of the conversation.