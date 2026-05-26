2026 FIFA World Cup Base Camps Assigned Across North America Amid Visa Solutions for Iran

The 2026 World Cup designates specific training and recovery sites for each national team, spreading camps throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico and securing a special arrangement for Iran despite US visa restrictions.

Team base camps are a cornerstone of the organization of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, providing each national squad with a dedicated location for training, recovery and daily life during the tournament.

Heimo Schirgi, chief operating officer of the 2026 event, explained that these sites function as temporary homes where teams can establish routines, adapt to local conditions and focus on performance without the distractions of constant travel. The selection of venues across North America reflects a strategic distribution that balances competitive fairness, logistical efficiency and the needs of each federation.

The official list of base camp locations was released on Monday and includes a diverse array of facilities ranging from university sports complexes to professional club training centres. In the United States, Argentina will be stationed at the Sporting Kansas City training centre in Kansas City, while Austria will use the University of California Santa Barbara campus in Goleta.

Bosnia and Herzegovina will operate out of the Real Salt Lake stadium complex in Sandy, Utah, and Spain will be based at the Baylor School in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Other notable US sites include the Greenbrier Sports Performance Centre in West Virginia for Iraq, the FC Dallas stadium in Dallas for Sweden, the Charlotte FC facility in North Carolina for Scotland, and the Atlanta United training centre for Uzbekistan.

Canada will host its own national team at the National Soccer Development Centre in Vancouver and will also accommodate the Canadian squad in a separate camp located within its borders. Mexico's contribution includes several camps: the high‑performance centre in Mexico City for the host nation, the Chivas Verde Valle facility in Guadalajara for South Korea, the Mayakoba training centre in Cancun for Uruguay and the Academia Atlas FC site in Guadalajara for Colombia.

Caribbean and South American participants will also be spread across the continent, with Curaçao training at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, Ecuador using the Columbus Crew performance centre in Ohio, and Paraguay based at the Spartan Soccer Complex in the San Francisco Bay Area. A special diplomatic arrangement was announced to allow the Iranian team to establish its base camp in the United States despite existing US visa restrictions.

This decision, made in coordination with the host nations, ensures that all qualified teams can compete on equal footing and reflects the tournament's commitment to inclusivity and sporting integrity. Additional nations such as Tunisia and Uruguay will be based in Mexico, while Canada and Panama will share facilities in Canada.

The overall distribution of base camps demonstrates the collaborative effort among the three host countries-United States, Canada and Mexico-to provide world‑class infrastructure and support for the 48 national teams participating in what promises to be a historic edition of the FIFA World Cup





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