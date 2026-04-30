2026 Comrades Marathon Up Run Set to Be Shortest in Recent History with Route Adjustments

The 2026 Comrades Marathon Up Run will span 85.777 kilometers, making it the shortest in recent history due to route adjustments caused by infrastructure developments. Changes include a contra-flow direction on a key segment and modifications to the finish line setup, ensuring a smoother race experience.

The 2026 Comrades Marathon Up Run , stretching from Durban to Pietermaritzburg , will cover a distance of 85.777 kilometers, marking it as the shortest Up Run in recent history.

This year’s route surpasses the previous shortest distance set in 2024, which measured 85.910 kilometers, by 133 meters. The 2024 race, which began at Durban City Hall and concluded at Scottsville Racecourse, was itself 820 meters shorter than the 2019 Up Run, which spanned 86.730 kilometers. According to Comrades Marathon Race Director Sue Forge, the reduction in distance is primarily due to necessary route adjustments caused by ongoing infrastructure projects.

Forge emphasized the critical role of collaboration with local authorities, including municipalities, the Road Traffic Inspectorate, Durban Metro Police, and Msunduzi Traffic Police, in finalizing a route that not only shortens the distance but also enhances the management of road closures, traffic flow, and post-race logistics. The finish line setup at Scottsville has been modified, with a shorter finish straight, while a significant change involves the section from 45th Cutting to Cowies Hill, where runners will now move in a contra-flow direction.

This adjustment means participants will run on the opposite side of the road compared to previous years, slightly reducing the gradient of that segment. Additionally, the Umlaas Road cut-through has been retained, with efforts from Sanral and contractors to remove a 12-meter section of roadside barriers and surface the area, allowing runners to cross directly and saving approximately 870 meters. These modifications reflect the marathon’s adaptability to infrastructure challenges while maintaining its competitive spirit.

The Comrades Marathon remains a cornerstone of South African athletics, drawing thousands of participants and spectators annually. The race’s rich history and the dedication of organizers and partners ensure its continued success despite logistical hurdles. As preparations for the 2026 event progress, runners and fans alike can anticipate a well-organized and thrilling competition, further cementing the marathon’s legacy as one of the world’s most prestigious ultramarathons





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Comrades Marathon Up Run Durban Pietermaritzburg Ultramarathon

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