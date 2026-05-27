2025 General Household Survey Reveals Major Disparities Among South Africa's Eight Metros

Statistics South Africa's 2025 General Household Survey uncovers significant differences in sanitation, housing, and commuting times across the country's eight metropolitan municipalities, with Cape Town leading in sanitation but lagging in travel times, and Ekurhuleni reporting the highest informal settlement population.

Statistics South Africa released its 2025 General Household Survey on Tuesday, providing a detailed look at development indicators across the country's eight metropolitan municipalities . The survey covers critical areas such as education, health, social development, and transport, offering insights into the living conditions and daily experiences of urban households.

The findings reveal significant disparities between cities, particularly in sanitation, housing, and commuting times. In terms of sanitation, the City of Tshwane reported the highest percentage of households with substandard toilet facilities at 13.8%, followed by Mangaung Municipality at 13.6%. In stark contrast, the City of Cape Town reported only 1.7% of households lacking adequate toilet facilities. Regarding access to improved sanitation, Cape Town leads with 95.9% of households having such facilities, while Tshwane lags behind at 85.1%.

These figures highlight a major gap in basic service delivery between the two metros. Commuting patterns show that almost half of the workers in Cape Town-48.8%-spend more than 30 minutes traveling to work, ranking the city fourth after other metros. Johannesburg follows with 38.3% of workers facing long commutes. For learners, 20.2% in Cape Town reported travel times exceeding 30 minutes to school, more than double the 8.8% in Johannesburg.

These lengthy journeys impact quality of life and productivity. Housing conditions also vary widely. Ekurhuleni Municipality has the highest proportion of households living in informal settlements at 19.7%, nearly five times the 5.2% found in Nelson Mandela Bay.

On the other hand, Nelson Mandela Bay leads in households residing in RDP or state-subsidized houses at 38.4%, which is over four times higher than Johannesburg's 7.9%. This indicates differing priorities and successes in government housing programs across metros. The survey serves as a crucial tool for policymakers, highlighting where interventions are needed most. The data underscores ongoing challenges in service delivery, urban planning, and transport infrastructure.

While some cities like Cape Town excel in sanitation, they struggle with transport efficiency. Others like Ekurhuleni face significant informal settlement challenges. The findings will likely influence resource allocation and development strategies aimed at reducing urban inequalities in South Africa





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General Household Survey Statistics South Africa Metropolitan Municipalities Sanitation Housing Commuting Informal Settlements Cape Town Tshwane Ekurhuleni Nelson Mandela Bay Johannesburg

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