2025/26 Premier Soccer League review a season of goals drama and breakthrough stars

A comprehensive look back at the 2025/26 PSL season highlighting record goal totals, key performers such as Sede Dion and Relebohile Mofokeng, decisive moments and the league's continued reputation as African football at its finest.

The 2025/26 Premier Soccer League campaign unfolded as a season of high drama, abundant scoring and memorable individual displays. Over the course of two hundred and forty fixtures supporters witnessed a total of four hundred and eighty five goals, the most recorded since the 2022/23 edition.

Victories were registered in roughly sixty eight percent of matches and home teams proved particularly strong, securing ninety eight wins out of the one hundred and sixty three matches decided on home soil. Nevertheless the competition remained tightly contested: seventy seven games finished as draws and thirty three of those were goalless, underscoring how fine the margins can be in South African football.

The average goal tally per encounter stood at just over two, with open play responsible for roughly three quarters of the total scoring output. Set pieces, headed efforts and strikes from distance added further variety, with seventy eight goals coming from beyond the penalty area, the highest figure recorded since the 2017/18 season. Leading the scoring charts was Sede Dion of Golden Arrows, whose fourteen goals highlighted his aerial ability and instinctive positioning inside the box.

Iqraam Rayners and Brayan Leon kept Mamelodi Sundowns in contention while Relebohile Mofokeng emerged as the talisman for Orlando Pirates, contributing ten goals and eight assists. In total Mofokeng was involved in eighteen goal actions, making him the most influential attacker in the league and signalling his ascent as one of the brightest young talents in the competition. The assist leaderboard was also dominated by Orlando Pirates, with Deon Hotto and Mofokeng each providing eight key passes.

Stellenbosch's Devin Titus added seven assists, demonstrating the depth of creative ability spread throughout the clubs. Between the posts several players distinguished themselves with consistency and moments of brilliance. Sipho Chaine, the ever‑present goalkeeper for Pirates, featured in every minute of the campaign and recorded twenty one clean sheets, a testament to his reliability. Brandon Petersen of Kaizer Chiefs produced a defining fingertip save against Sundowns that will be remembered as one of the season's iconic moments.

Other shot‑stoppers such as Ricardo Goss of Sekhukhune United and Ronwen Williams of Sundowns added further steel to the defensive lineups, while TS Galaxy's Ira Tape topped the saves chart with ninety one stops. Durability was a common trait among the league's key performers; Devin Titus, Steven Appollis, Luthando Dlamini and Sifiso Matthews all featured in every match for their respective clubs.

AmaZulu's Taariq Fielies logged the most outfield minutes, amassing two thousand five hundred and thirty one minutes on the pitch, epitomising dependability. Overall the 2025/26 PSL season showcased a blend of resilience, flair and slender margins. From Dion's prolific finishing to Petersen's acrobatic save, from Mofokeng's rapid rise to Chaine's wall of clean sheets, the league reaffirmed its status as one of Africa's most compelling sporting competitions





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