2022 HONOR 600 and HONOR 600 Pro in South Africa: Flagship-Level Performance

South Africa's Honor 600 series features flagship-level performance with upgraded AI Image to Video 2.0, 200MP Ultra-Clear AI Night Camera, a long-life 7 000mAh battery, and Snapdragon flagship-class processors. The HONOR 600 Pro takes things further with enhanced zoom, telephoto capability, and Snapdragon 8 Elite performance.

HONOR 600 Series launches in SA with flagship-level performance Featuring the HONOR 600 Pro and HONOR 600, the new series combines an upgraded AI Image to Video 2.0, 200MP Ultra-Clear AI Night Camera, a 7 000mAh long-life battery and Snapdragon flagship-class performance in the most refined design in HONOR Number Series history.

The new series brings together a flagship-level 200MP Ultra-Clear AI Night Camera, industry-exclusive AI Image to Video 2.0, a segment-leading 7 000mAh long-life battery and Snapdragon flagship-class processors, all housed within the most refined design in HONOR Number Series history. The HONOR 600 brings flagship-level AI imaging and strong daily performance to more users, while the HONOR 600 Pro takes the experience further with enhanced zoom, telephoto capability and Snapdragon 8 Elite performance.

The HONOR 600 features AI Image to Video 2.0, an industry-exclusive feature that allows users to transform still images into dynamic video content using natural language prompts and built-in templates. With AI Photos Agent, users can edit images through natural language instructions, making changes such as removing passers-by or reflections without needing to move between multiple apps. The HONOR 600 Pro adds a higher-performance camera system with CIPA 6.5 stabilisation on its telephoto lens.

It also features a 50MP 3.5X Periscope Telephoto Camera extending reach up to 120x zoom for users who want to capture distant details with impressive clarity. The device is built for speed and staying power. Powered by Snapdragon flagship-class processors, the series delivers smooth performance, a 7 000mAh long-life battery, enhances battery life with 80W HONOR SuperCharge, and provides long-term viewing comfort with the HONOR Eye Comfort Display.

The HONOR 600 series raises the visual bar with a 6.57-inch display reaching 8 000nits peak brightness. With Sunlight Mode providing up to 4 000nits at 20% APL, the device ensures versatility to match the user's environment as always





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Honor 600 Series South Africa Launch Flagship-Level Performance AI Image To Video 2.0 Ultra-Clear AI Night Camera Notebook Sunlight Mode AI Button AI Photos Agent CIPA 6.5 Snapdragon 8 Elite 8 000Mah Subtle Elegance Brilliance Comfort Wide-Ranging Performance Brought To Life By AI Google Gemini

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