2010 Bafana Squad to Attend 2026 FIFA World Cup

The 2010 Bafana Bafana squad will attend the 2026 FIFA World Cup to support Bafana Bafana in their campaign. The squad will be led by former coach Hugo Broos.

Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie has confirmed South Africa’s 2010 squad will travel to the 2026 FIFA World Cup to support Bafana Bafana . The 2010 Bafana Bafana squad will attend the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

The squad that faced Mexico in the opening match at Soccer City 16 years ago will also be heading to the global showpiece. It’s a collaboration with the South African government and the Mexican government. The 2010 squad will attend the World Cup to support Bafana Bafana in their campaign. The squad will be led by former coach Hugo Broos.

The team will kick off their 2026 World Cup campaign with a massive opening match against Mexico at the Estadio Azteca on 11 June 2026 at 21:00. They then head to the United States to face the Czech Republic in Atlanta on 18 June at 18:00. They will return to Mexico to conclude Group A against South Korea in Monterrey on 24 June at 03:00 on 25 June.

Should Bafana Bafana progress as group winners, their Round of 32 clash will take place in Mexico City on 30 June, while a second-place finish would see them play in Los Angeles on 28 June. The 2010 Bafana Bafana squad consists of: Goalkeepers: Itumeleng Khune (Kaizer Chiefs), Moeneeb Josephs (Orlando Pirates), Shuaib Walters (Maritzburg United).

Defenders: Siboniso Gaxa (Sundowns), Anele Ngcongca (KRC Genk, Belgium), Aaron Mokoena (Blackburn Rovers), Matthew Booth (Sundowns), Bongani Khumalo (SuperSport United), Siyabonga Sangweni (Golden Arrows), Tsepo Masilela (Maccabi Haifa, Israel), Lucas Thwala (Orlando Pirates). Midfielders: Teko Modise (Orlando Pirates), Lance Davids (Ajax Cape Town), Reneilwe Letsholonyane (Kaizer Chiefs), MacBeth Sibaya (Rubin Kazan, Russia), Thanduyise Khuboni (Golden Arrows), Kagiso Dikgacoi (Fulham, England), Steven Pienaar (Everton, England), Siphiwe Tshabalala (Kaizer Chiefs) Strikers: Surprise Moriri (Sundowns), Bernard Parker (FC Twente, Holland), Katlego Mphela (Sundowns), Siyabonga Nomvethe (Moroka Swallows)





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Bafana Bafana 2010 FIFA World Cup 2026 FIFA World Cup Hugo Broos Gayton Mckenzie

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