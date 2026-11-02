South Africa records 20 political-linked murders, 139 election crime cases before November 4 vote

Police report 20 murders involving political representatives, party members and supporters, with seven arrests, plus 139 election-related criminal dockets and 48 arrests ahead of the November 4 local government elections.

South Africa has recorded 20 murders involving political representatives, party members and supporters ahead of the November 4 local government elections, with only seven arrests made in connection with the killings.

The figures were released by Lieutenant General Tebello Mosikili, Deputy National Commissioner for Policing and Chairperson of the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure, during a media briefing at the SAPS Academy in Tshwane on Sunday, November 1. Mosikili said police had registered 139 election-related criminal dockets nationally since the start of the 2026 local government election processes, resulting in 48 arrests. Of these cases, 69 investigations remain open.

Also read Xiaomi Challenges Rising Tech Costs in South Africa with Affordable Innovation

Provincial Breakdown of Political Murders

Eight cases have been referred to the Senior Public Prosecutor for a decision, while 25 have been enrolled in court. According to the provincial breakdown, Gauteng recorded the highest number of murders with seven, followed by KwaZulu-Natal with six. The Western Cape recorded three murders, the Eastern Cape two, while the Free State and North West recorded one each. Mosikili expressed particular concern about killings involving political representatives, party members and supporters.

Advertisement

She said police had prioritised investigations into the killings, deploying specialised investigators, including the Political Killings Task Team, alongside provincial and national detective structures. Of the 139 criminal dockets, 21 cases were reported during the first voter registration weekend, 13 during the second registration weekend and 105 outside the registration weekends. Offences under the Electoral Act accounted for the largest number of reported cases, with 72 incidents and 22 arrests.

Other offences included 14 assaults, 10 murders, 10 intimidation cases, eight incidents of malicious damage to property, seven theft cases, one attempted murder and 17 other offences. The separate figure of 20 murders involving political representatives, party members and supporters was also reported during the briefing, although Mosikili did not clarify its relationship to the 10 murder cases listed among the 139 election-related dockets. Authorities have arrested 48 suspects across these cases, while 69 investigations remain open.

Security Risks and Defence Force Standby

Mosikili said security assessments were taking into account political tensions, service delivery protests, anti-foreigner sentiments, labour disputes and other developments that could destabilise the electoral environment. Authorities had assessed security risks at voting stations and activated operational structures across all nine provinces. The South African National Defence Force is on standby to assist police in identified hotspots if required.

In KwaZulu-Natal, authorities are monitoring protest-related developments, including compliance with a recent Durban High Court interim order involving the Minister of Police and March and March. The order restricts intimidation, violence, property damage and road obstructions, while prohibiting demonstrations within 100 metres of voting stations during voting, counting and the announcement of results. In the Western Cape, taxi-related violence remains an operational concern, with law enforcement agencies continuing interventions to stabilise affected areas.

Advertisement

Police Warning on Electoral Intimidation

Mosikili warned that police would not tolerate attempts to intimidate voters, threaten election officials or prevent citizens from exercising their democratic rights. No individual or organisation has the right to obstruct voting stations, threaten electoral officials, intimidate voters or undermine another person's democratic rights, she said. Government, through NATJOINTS, will respond decisively to criminal conduct, with all offenders dealt with in accordance with the law, while protecting legitimate political participation and peaceful protest, Mosikili said.

Political parties must end campaigning by midnight on Tuesday, 3 November. Election Day is a public holiday on 4 November, but workers should plan with employers.