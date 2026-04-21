1Nebula Secures ISO 27001 Certification to Bolster Global Information Security Standards

Technology expense management leader 1Nebula has achieved ISO 27001 certification, marking a significant milestone in its commitment to data protection, risk management, and operational security for its enterprise clients.

1Nebula , the innovative force behind the OneView technology expense management platform that seamlessly integrates FinOps and IT financial management, has officially announced the attainment of ISO 27001 certification. This milestone serves as a testament to the company’s unwavering dedication to maintaining the highest standards of information security management systems (ISMS).

ISO 27001 is recognized globally as the gold standard for security governance, and by securing this certification, 1Nebula has demonstrated that it has successfully implemented rigorous policies, sophisticated controls, and comprehensive processes designed to protect sensitive data, mitigate operational risks, and ensure the ongoing confidentiality, integrity, and availability of all customer information assets. The pursuit and achievement of this certification underscore 1Nebula’s strategic investment in security, governance, and operational excellence, providing both current and prospective partners with a vital layer of assurance. In an era where data breaches and digital vulnerabilities are increasingly common, the certification acts as a formal validation that the organization manages its information infrastructure in strict accordance with globally recognized best practices. For enterprise clients navigating complex regulatory landscapes, this accreditation provides the necessary confidence to outsource technology management, knowing that 1Nebula adheres to stringent compliance requirements while facilitating smoother vendor assessment and procurement processes. It essentially serves as a guarantee that their digital assets are protected by a framework that is built for resilience and continuous improvement. Daniel Nel, CEO at 1Nebula, emphasized the significance of this achievement, noting that it represents a major milestone in the company’s mission to earn and maintain long-term customer trust. He highlighted that as global organizations increasingly prioritize data security and governance, this certification proves that 1Nebula is fully committed to meeting demanding industry benchmarks. Echoing this sentiment, Bradley Gierdien, Managing Director of Managed Services at 1Nebula, credited the certification to a massive, company-wide initiative aimed at hardening security practices. He pointed out that the successful independent audit not only validates existing controls but also establishes a solid foundation for the company’s future growth and its ability to serve highly regulated industries. By reinforcing its commitment to secure, reliable technology services, 1Nebula continues to empower IT, Finance, and Procurement teams across South African enterprises, providing them with the visibility and control needed to optimize costs, strengthen governance, and make informed technology investment decisions across cloud, SaaS, and legacy infrastructure environments





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1Nebula ISO 27001 Information Security Finops Technology Expense Management

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