Finance minister Enoch Godongwana says 19 municipalities across five provinces are in arrears with nearly R1.5bn in pension fund contributions deducted from employee salaries, with some debts dating back to 2014.

Nineteen South African municipalities across five provinces are in arrears with nearly R1.5bn in pension fund contributions they deduct from their employees' salaries, according to finance minister Enoch Godongwana.

The disclosure comes after the Financial Sector Conduct Authority said in July it was working closely with law enforcement agencies and other stakeholders to ensure employers paid over contributions to pension funds. The FSCA reported total arrears worth about R8.33bn, affecting about 590,000 retirement fund members.

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Municipalities Owe Pension Funds

In a written response last Friday to a parliamentary question from DA legislator Mlondi Mdluli, Godongwana said the entities affected by non-payment from the 19 local governments include the Consolidated Retirement Fund, the National Fund for Municipal Workers, the South African Local Authorities Pension Fund, the Municipal Workers Retirement Fund and the Vrystaat Munisipale Pensioenfonds. The minister said the update on the number of employees affected was not available to the National Treasury.

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He added that the department was also not aware of the steps taken by pension funds over the arrears. Mdluli wanted to know how long the defaults had persisted and what action had been taken against each municipality, whether by the pension funds, the FSCA or the National Treasury itself. This included withholding equitable share transfers or referrals to the police.

A spreadsheet provided by Godongwana to parliament, with data sourced from the FSCA, showed some of the pension funds were outstanding from as far back as 2014. Mdluli's questions came after the South African Local Government Association, in a briefing to parliament's standing committee on finance on October 9, identified 16 municipalities that had had their July equitable share withheld for persistent failure to pay over pension fund contributions.

Treasury Withholds Equitable Share

Godongwana wrote that the National Treasury invoked section 216(2) of the constitution by withholding the local government equitable share instalment from municipalities that persistently failed to comply with section 65(2)(f) of the Municipal Finance Management Act. The 19 municipalities in arrears with their pension fund payments were among 69 from whom the Treasury in July temporarily withheld R13.5bn in equitable share transfers.

These grants are allocated from national revenue, and the withholding related to misdemeanors including failure to pay service providers, running unfunded budgets and unauthorised, irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure. In a separate but related question to Godongwana, MP party MP Des van Rooyen also wanted to know what measures the National Treasury had taken against municipalities in arrears with retirement fund contributions. He also asked about the number of criminal cases opened against their accounting officers.

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Godongwana said that in terms of the Pension Funds Act, 1956, and FSCA conduct standard 1 of 2022, the responsibility for recovering outstanding contributions and reporting employers to the SAPS rests with the boards of retirement funds. Funds are further required to notify the FSCA when such matters have been reported to the police. The FSCA is responsible for supervising and monitoring retirement fund boards' compliance with these obligations.

Cases Referred to Police

Based on submissions received by the FSCA, it appears that 35 matters had been referred to the SAPS as of February 28 2026. However, Godongwana said these submissions do not establish how many criminal cases were formally opened against accounting officers of affected municipalities. He said the SAPS will be better placed to provide further details in this regard.

At a business forum last week, the finance minister reiterated that the Treasury would continue withholding funds from local municipalities to push for better financial performance and stability.