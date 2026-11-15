City Power has implemented a 16-hour emergency shutdown at the Mayfair Substation to complete critical repairs after two explosions, leaving Johannesburg residents without power for up to nine days.

City Power has implemented a 16-hour emergency shutdown at the Mayfair Substation in Johannesburg to complete critical repair work after two major explosions. The shutdown began at midday and is expected to end just after midnight.

Residents who had briefly seen their electricity restored after a week-long blackout are now facing extended darkness again. The utility says the shutdown is necessary to stabilize the grid and move electrical loads back to the Mayfair facility. City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena explained that the first explosion was triggered by cable theft. After power was briefly restored to essential services and about 50 percent of affected areas on Monday, a secondary blast took out the substation again.

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We had to go back to square one, Mangena stated. The utility is now asking for 16 hours to complete the switching and ensure future redundancy. The emergency shutdown affects customers restored during Phase 1, including the South African Broadcasting Corporation, Netcare Garden City Hospital, and residential customers in Mayfair West. The incident highlights severe infrastructure challenges.

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Massive Infrastructure Backlog

Mangena revealed that the Mayfair Substation is over 60 years old. City Power has a massive R46 billion infrastructure backlog to rebuild and revamp aging substations, but the utility only receives about R1.2 billion in annual capital expenditure budgets. With the budgets we get every year, we are not even scratching the surface, Mangena admitted. He added that maintenance regimes were also disrupted during the era of load shedding, which set the network back several years.

The financial toll of the disaster is significant. City Power estimates that replacing and restoring the power station will cost approximately R24.8 million. Mangena confirmed that full repair and restoration work is expected to take up to 14 days to complete. The 16-hour shutdown is intended to reduce the risk of further interruptions in the long run.

The utility says the work will strengthen the network and help normalize supply. For residents in areas such as Jan Hofmeyer, Brixton, and Auckland Park, the shutdown adds to a growing crisis. Some communities report being without power for nine consecutive days. A resident of Jan Hofmeyer said, We haven't had power since last week Friday, which makes it nine days today.

Residents Struggle Without Power

He highlighted the plight of students writing final exams, old age homes, and individuals using crutches who are struggling to cope. We must throw our food away that we use for the whole month, Wayne added, noting the immense financial strain. The lack of electricity has forced desperate measures. Elderly residents in local old age homes have reportedly been forced to make open fires in their yards just to boil water for bathing and cooking.

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Families with breastfeeding infants are utilizing nearby brick stands to prepare food and warm water. One anonymous resident from Jan Hofmeyer revealed she has spent R1,500 out of pocket since the outage began just to survive. She also had to throw away all her perishable meat. Frustration is boiling over among the affected communities.

The anonymous resident alleged that City Power staff at the substation were rude and showed no compassion when residents asked for updates. Furthermore, residents claim that the cable theft and vandalism crippling their infrastructure is the work of a known local culprit. Everyone in the community knows who the culprit is, the resident stated, alleging the suspect is in hiding and that local police and community leaders are aware but have not made an arrest.

Business Community Impacted

It is our constitutional right to have electricity. We're human. Give us at least feedback, she pleaded. The economic impact extends to the local business community.

Central business district owners are being forced to run expensive diesel and petrol generators to keep their operations alive. With fuel prices high and storage facilities offline, shop owners are incurring unbudgeted costs and facing logistical nightmares to source daily perishable goods. As the 16-hour shutdown approaches its expected end just after midnight, residents remain in the dark, waiting to see if the normalization process will finally bring a permanent end to the nine-day crisis.