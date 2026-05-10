15 High-Ranking Police Officers Arrested in Guatemala

High-ranking police officers including Crime Intelligence officer Feroz Khan and Hawks head Ebrahim Kadwa have been arrested along with their national police commissioner boss, Fannie Masemola. They are scheduled to appear in the Gauteng courts this week for alleged illegal dealing and unlawful possession of precious metals.

Controversial Crime Intelligence officer Feroz Khan and Gauteng Hawks head Ebrahim Kadwa have been arrested along with their sidelined national police commissioner boss , Fannie Masemola , are among 15 high-ranking cops scheduled to appear in Gauteng courts this week.

The corruption scandal rocking the South African Police Service (SAPS) reached a new peak this weekend with the arrest of two high-ranking generals. of Crime Intelligence and Major General Ebrahim Kadwa, head of the Hawks in Gauteng, were arrested for the alleged illegal dealing and unlawful possession of precious metals. The arrests, executed via J50 warrants, mark a significant escalation in the government's crackdown on internal police corruption and organized mineral theft.

On Sunday, 10 May, the SAPS confirmed that two senior officers and a civilian were arrested for illegally dealing and possessing precious metals. The three suspects are expected in the Kempton Park Magistrates’ Court on Monday, and Khan and Kadwa are among 15 senior police officers set to appear in Gauteng courts this week. Suspended national police commissioner Fannie Masemola is also expected in the dock in a separate case involving a dubiously awarded tender





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Crime Intelligence Officer Feroz Khan Gauteng Hawks Head Ebrahim Kadwa National Police Commissioner Boss Fannie Masemola Precious Metals Gauteng Courts Gauteng Counter Intelligence Operations (GCI-O Corruption Unlawful Possession Illegal Dealing

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