A 14-year-old boy was arrested after allegedly shooting a 51-year-old domestic worker with a shotgun at a Barberton farm. He was released into his parents custody under the Child Justice Act, and his uncle faces a charge of negligent handling of a firearm.

A 14-year-old boy is facing a murder charge after he allegedly shot and killed a 51-year-old domestic worker at a farm in Barberton, Mpumalanga. Police say the shooting happened at about 5.50am on Saturday, 14 November 2026.

The boy was arrested at the farm that same day. The provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Mavela Masondo, said the teenager faces a charge of murder. According to police, the boy is believed to have notified the police about the shooting incident himself. Masondo said the female victim was asleep in an outside room when the teenager knocked on the door.

Also read 14-year-old boy arrested for allegedly shooting domestic worker dead on Barberton farm

When she opened the door, she was allegedly shot by the teenager. Police believe the weapon used was a shotgun that belongs to the boy uncle. Police and Emergency Medical Services personnel responded swiftly. The domestic worker was certified dead at the scene.

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Arrest and Child Justice Act

A murder case was opened, and the suspect was arrested. Under the Child Justice Act, the minor was released into the custody of his parents. The Act says detention of children in prison or police cells is a strict measure of last resort and must be used for the shortest possible time. Children under 14 years old may not be detained in a prison or police lock-up.

If an unconvicted child under 14 is exceptionally detained in a police cell before a court decision, it cannot exceed 24 hours before their first court appearance. The firearm suspected to have been used in the incident has been seized and will form part of the police investigation. Circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated, and the motive is unknown at this stage.

Firearm Negligence Charges

Meanwhile, a case of negligent handling of a firearm has also been opened against the boy uncle, who is reported to be the owner of the firearm. Police said the gun used in the crime is believed to belong to the uncle, and he will therefore face a criminal charge. The Mpumalanga Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Apaphia Modise, sent a strong message regarding firearm owners who fail to safeguard their firearms as prescribed by law.

Modise emphasised that the matter will be thoroughly investigated and that justice will be served for the victim family.