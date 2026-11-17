A 14-year-old boy accused of shooting dead a 51-year-old domestic worker on a Barberton farm appeared in Child Justice Court and was released into his guardian's care while police investigate the murder and the firearm's owner.

A 14-year-old boy accused of shooting and killing a 51-year-old domestic worker on a farm outside Barberton has been released back into the care of his guardian.

The teenager appeared before the Child Justice Court on Tuesday, November 17, where the matter was postponed for further investigation. National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Monica Nyuswa confirmed the court appearance. She said the matter proceeded through the normal Child Justice Court procedures, was postponed for further investigation, and the next court date will be communicated once confirmed. The accused is once more released into the care of the guardian, Nyuswa said.

Also read Mpumalanga boy, 14, charged with murder of domestic worker, 51, in Barberton

Domestic Worker Shot Dead

The victim, a 51-year-old domestic worker, was asleep in her outside room at about 05:50 on Saturday, November 14, according to Mpumalanga police spokesperson Colonel Mavela Masondo. A teenager allegedly knocked on her door. When she opened it, the suspect allegedly shot her with a shotgun. Police officers and emergency medical services personnel responded to the scene, where the woman was declared dead.

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A murder case was opened, and the teenager was arrested. The suspect informed police about the incident, according to police. The teenager was initially released into the custody of a parent in accordance with the Child Justice Act while investigations continue. His release into parental or guardian custody does not mean the murder charge has been withdrawn or that the investigation has been concluded.

The firearm allegedly used in the shooting is believed to belong to the suspect's uncle. Police opened a separate case of negligent handling of a firearm against the uncle. The firearm was seized and will form part of the ongoing investigation. The investigation has raised questions about how the teenager gained access to the shotgun.

Firearm Ownership Investigation

Mpumalanga provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Apaphia Modise raised concerns about firearm owners who fail to secure their weapons as required by law. The victim's family is awaiting the outcome of the post-mortem examination as police continue investigating the circumstances surrounding her death. The family has chosen not to comment publicly at this stage, as they are still in shock after the news of her death.

Masondo said the deceased would be formally identified once the post-mortem process had been concluded. Police have not established a motive for the killing, and the circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation. Details about the court proceedings involving the teenager and the uncle remain outstanding. These include confirmation of whether and when they appeared in court, the names of the courts, the outcomes of any appearances, their bail or custody conditions, and their next scheduled court dates.

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Ongoing Police Investigation

The National Prosecuting Authority had not provided confirmation or comment on the uncle's court proceedings by the time of publication. The owner of the farm declined to comment further on the incident. The investigation into the woman's death and the circumstances surrounding the firearm's use is ongoing.