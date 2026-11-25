Outside The Bowl Africa marks 10 years with a massive World Children's Day celebration in Paarl, serving 10000 children and emphasizing community support for child hunger.

Approximately 10,000 children from Paarl, Mbekweni, Wellington, Franschhoek, and surrounding areas gathered at Faure Stadium on Friday, 20 November, for Outside The Bowl Africa's (OTB Africa) World Children's Day Celebration 2026. This large-scale event served as the centerpiece for marking the organization's 10-year milestone, bringing together thousands of young attendees to center the celebration around the core message: You Are Loved.

Organizing the 10000-Child Celebration at Faure Stadium

OTB Africa hosted the event in collaboration with Drakenstein Municipality, supported by various businesses, sponsors, non-profit organizations, and community partners. The atmosphere at the stadium was filled with music, laughter, singing, dancing, entertainment, and excitement throughout the day. To support the attendees, more than 10,000 boerewors rolls were prepared for the children, educators, and principals present. Every child in attendance received a specially prepared goodie bucket containing treats, nutritional products, and uplifting affirmations.

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The celebration extended beyond immediate food and entertainment to focus on making children feel special and recognized for their importance within the communities that support them daily. For OTB Africa, the event represented a significant opportunity to reflect on a decade of working alongside communities to address child hunger, support Early Childhood Development (ECD) centers, and create better opportunities for young children in the region.

Founder Mark Maingard Reflects on Decade of Work

Outside The Bowl Africa's founder, Mark Maingard, described the experience of seeing thousands of children enjoying the day as an emotional reminder of why the organization's work matters. He expressed deep emotion while speaking on stage, emphasizing that the children present are the future of the country. Maingard stated, "I think it's been absolutely amazing. I was very emotional when I had to speak on stage, just seeing all these kids here and having a bit of fun. Remember something: these kids that you see here are the future of this country. We need them. They need to be the brains of this country. And maybe one of them who is here today could one day be the president of this country."

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Over the past 10 years, OTB Africa has focused on addressing child hunger through practical nutritional programs and community-based initiatives. The organization operates on the belief that every child deserves access to nutritious food, a caring environment, and the opportunity to grow, learn, and reach their potential. The World Children's Day celebration brought this commitment to life by giving thousands of children the chance to share a meal, make memories, and feel celebrated.

Gift Buckets Carry Affirmations of Self-Worth

A particularly special component of the event was the gift buckets prepared for each child, which carried positive affirmations such as "I Am Loved," "I Am Smart," "I Am Unique," and "I Am Enough." These gifts offered children something to take home alongside a message they could carry with them long after the day had ended. The initiative aimed to reinforce the idea that children are not just the leaders of tomorrow but essential parts of society today.

Dr Elna von Schlicht, Deputy Mayor of the Drakenstein Municipality, echoed the importance of recognizing children as an essential part of society. She highlighted the pride the municipality felt in being part of the day, noting that the attendees represented more than 121 million kids under the age of 10 globally. Dr von Schlicht stated, "We have thousands of kids here today, and we are very proud of this day because these kids are our future. They are our present. They are our future and they are special. They represent more than 121 million kids under the age of 10 globally. So we are really proud to be part of today."

Government and Community Commitment to Child Welfare

Western Cape Minister of Social Development, Wendy Kaizer-Philander, emphasized the importance of making children's wellbeing an everyday priority rather than focusing solely on specific celebrations. She reminded attendees that the responsibility to care for and protect children extends far beyond a single day. Kaizer-Philander noted, "It's about the children today, but it shouldn't just be this one day. It should be every day. They are absolutely our gems. We used to say that children are our future. I believe they are our present. What we as adults do today, the decisions that we make, especially those in a position to influence policies and laws that affect them, will ultimately determine the future we leave behind for them."

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The scale of the event was made possible through the generosity and support of many people coming together. Sponsors, donors, volunteers, service providers, and community partners contributed to food, refreshments, nutritional products, transportation, entertainment, gifts, and event logistics. This collective effort helped turn the vision of a massive celebration into a reality for thousands of children in the Western Cape.

Post-Event Distribution and Lasting Impact

The generosity demonstrated during the event did not stop when the celebration concluded. All remaining food was distributed directly into surrounding communities, ensuring that it could continue to reach those who needed it beyond the stadium. This action reinforced the organization's commitment to addressing child hunger and supporting local families even after the main event ended.

In the days following the event, messages of thanks and appreciation from participating schools and ECD centers further highlighted just how much the day meant to the children and those who care for them. These feedback messages served as a testament to the success of the collaboration between OTB Africa, the Drakenstein Municipality, and their numerous partners in creating a memorable and impactful experience for the community.