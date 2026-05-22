10 signs you’ve won the R100 million PowerBall jackpot

The text explores various signs that indicate a person has won the R100 million PowerBall jackpot, such as receiving an unexpected order from Checkers Sixty60, changing online preferences, discussing financial advice frequently, developing new hobbies, and being surrounded with newfound 'closeness' in the family.

10 ways you’ll know I’ve won Friday, 22 May’s R100 million PowerBall jackpot: winning the jackpot involves more than just buying a ticket; it also includes changes in personal habits, preferences, and social ties.

In other news, a person has revealed 10 signs that they have won the PowerBall jackpot, which include receiving a Checkers Sixty60 order including things the person used to scroll past, noticing a suspiciously expensive holiday photo in their WhatsApp profile, ordering expensive things online and mentioning a financial advisor frequently, developing new hobbies like golf and wine tasting, and the person suddenly becomes someone who says, 'Money doesn't change people.

' By Monday, there's a family meeting with relatives the person has never met explaining how the person is 'actually very close.





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Powerball Jackpot Winning Signs Personal Changes New Habits Family Ties Financial Advisor Wealthy Perspective

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